TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — After seven years of legal battles, a criminal threat charge against Topeka developer Kent Lindemuth has been dismissed. Lindemuth was scheduled to go on trial on Monday. But an order of dismissal filed Friday said the victim in the case asked that the charge be dropped and two witnesses recently became uncooperative with prosecutors. The charge dismissed Friday alleged that Lindemuth threatened the owner of an Oklahoma company in 2014. He was convicted of one count of making a criminal threat. An appeals court later overturned the conviction, and the Kansas Supreme Court sent the case back to Shawnee County, which continued to pursue it until Friday’s dismissal.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 9 DAYS AGO