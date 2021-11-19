Why Do Food Safety Rules Seem to Not Exist for Pizza?

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. The East End Food Institute has announced the grand reopening of the Riverhead Farmers Market at the former Homeside Florist and Garden Center, specifically 139 Main Road in Riverhead. To celebrate local farms and producers, they’ll launch on Small Business Saturday, November 27, and the market will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekly through April 30, 2022. For the first time, the market will accept SNAP benefits (formerly known as food stamps) and will also partner with Field & Fork Network, a Buffalo-based nonprofit that has expanded the Double Up Food Bucks program across New York. If you’re a producer and interested in joining the market, applications for vendors are open and are accepted on a rolling basis. Apply to become a vendor. For questions, please email outreach and education coordinator Vivian Le at [email protected].

