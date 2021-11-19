ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Why Do Food Safety Rules Seem to Not Exist for Pizza?

By Chris Coleman
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I had pizza for lunch the other day and let's just say I probably shouldn't have eaten it -- but I did. I had pizza for dinner one-night last week and I brought the left-overs in for lunch the following day. The only problem was I forgot to bring them in...

wpgtalkradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
Kiss 103.1 FM

Holiday Food Safety: Why You Should NOT Wash Your Turkey

Here in Texas we have a certain way of doing things, and we like to follow tradition. However, washing your turkey is one thing Texans can skip doing. According to the CDC, you should never wash or rinse raw turkey. If you've been doing it for years, don't feel embarrassed because there's a lot of people who've been blissfully unaware of the risks that come with washing raw poultry.
FOOD SAFETY
QSR magazine

&pizza, Daring Foods Collaborate on Plant-Based Pizzas

Daring Foods, has joined forces with the popular personalized pizza chain, &Pizza to craft fun, collaborative menu items. Four unique Daring Pizzas will permanently be a part of &Pizzas’ menus across the East Coast. Each pizza will feature Daring Foods’ plant-based chicken and serve as a versatile, flavorful masterpiece including:
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Toppings#Pizza Oven#Cheese#Food Drink
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Food Safety Reports

The Hancock County Health Department inspects restaurants four times annually and violations are determined as “C” for critical, “NC” for noncritical and “R” for repeated violations. The following inspections are based on information obtained from Retail Food Inspection reports. Sept. 22. Lincoln Square Pancake House. 901 E. Broadway St., Fortville.
GREENFIELD, IN
York Dispatch Online

Comfort-food favorite French bread pizza is back

SEATTLE — Mention French bread pizza, and people have feelings. French bread pizza is a classic American come-home-from-school-and-eat-it-in-front-of-the-TV snack — Stouffer’s if you were lucky, but also easy enough for you to make yourself (sometimes, sigh, substituting English muffins). Hot gooeyness atop a pleasingly shaped, light-and-crispy bread-torpedo — many happy latchkey moments were made of this; just add a glass of cold milk and some reruns.
FOOD & DRINKS
thewildcattribune.com

Authentic food does not exist

“Authentic” is a sought-after buzzword on food review sites like Yelp. Eateries with this label might be mom and pop shops offering traditional family delicacies or Michelin-star establishments claiming they’ll practically transport guests to the Tuscan countryside to eat just as local Italians would (for the mere price of $200 per person!). The term is a badge of honor for a restaurant to display its professionalism and faithfulness to a region’s cuisine. Looking beyond the surface, though, “authentic food” does not exist. The label has been convoluted to the point of meaninglessness, warped into a marketing ploy to attract bombastic customers or ‘gatekept’ by food snobs to boast their superior cultural literacy on Instagram.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
cuestonian.com

Food safety for college coeds

If the task of shopping and preparing meals seems daunting, here are some ideas on how to stay safe from foodborne bacteria when buying, storing, and preparing meals. In the article, Food Safety: What You Should Know?, Sandesh Adhikari, MPH, explained how practicing food safety can reduce the risk of getting sick from food-borne illnesses if care is taken with storage, preparation, and consumption.
FOOD SAFETY
Washington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

Thanksgiving food safety 101

The CDC estimates that each year roughly 1 in 6 Americans (or 48 million people) are the victims of foodborne illnesses. Whether you’ll be cooking the whole meal for the first time this year or you're an avid holiday hosting chef, don’t let you or your loved ones be part of that 1 in 6 statistic. Follow these tips and you’ll have a healthy and happy Thanksgiving!
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NE
The Post and Courier

Thanksgiving safety: Don’t let food poisoning gobble up your good time

Cooking the Thanksgiving Day feast can be stressful for many reasons, especially when it comes to the turkey. Perhaps you find yourself cooking for Thanksgiving for the first time this year?. For all of our seasoned chefs and first time bird cookers out there, here are some tips to ensure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
danspapers.com

Food Seen: Zoom Cooking, DIY Pizza, Riverhead Farmers Market and More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. The East End Food Institute has announced the grand reopening of the Riverhead Farmers Market at the former Homeside Florist and Garden Center, specifically 139 Main Road in Riverhead. To celebrate local farms and producers, they’ll launch on Small Business Saturday, November 27, and the market will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekly through April 30, 2022. For the first time, the market will accept SNAP benefits (formerly known as food stamps) and will also partner with Field & Fork Network, a Buffalo-based nonprofit that has expanded the Double Up Food Bucks program across New York. If you’re a producer and interested in joining the market, applications for vendors are open and are accepted on a rolling basis. Apply to become a vendor. For questions, please email outreach and education coordinator Vivian Le at [email protected].
RIVERHEAD, NY
unl.edu

Leftover Food Safety

Leftovers can be a great late-night snack, next day lunch, or even be used to make a quick meal for your hungry family. Take precautions with leftovers to make sure your family is eating safe food. Follow these leftover handling tips so your family can enjoy delicious and safe "Planned-Overs."
LINCOLN, NE
KOMO News

Food safety tips for the holidays

As holiday celebrations begin, the Washington State Department of Health would like to remind people of the top food safety tips to stay healthy this holiday season. Keep raw foods separated. Keep raw meat, chicken, turkey, seafood, and eggs separate from all other foods. Make sure they are stored in water-tight containers to prevent dripping and store on the bottom shelf if possible.
WASHINGTON STATE
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy