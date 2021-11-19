ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Beaver Co. energy company to pay $2 million in fines for 2018 explosion

By Kdka News Staff
PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) A pipeline blast three years ago in Beaver County will cost Energy Transfer nearly $2 million.

Pennsylvania's Public Utility Commission settlement with the company includes a $1 million fine plus $975,000 for the cost of new safety measures like more frequent inspections.

The Revolution natural gas pipeline landslide and explosion in September of 2018 burned a house to the ground.

The nearly $2 million settlement approved by the PUC during Thursday's meeting does not include millions in fines assessed by the Department of Environmental Protection.

