ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Unemployment Rate Dips Again in LA County

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YJaSB_0d2Ds4Nd00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Los Angeles County's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped to 9.4% in October, down from a revised 9.9% in September, according to figures released today by the state Employment Development Department.

The rate in October 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was 12.4%.

In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted numbers were not available, the October jobless rate was 5%, the same as September.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 7.3% in October, down from 7.5% in September and below the 9.8% rate from October 2020.

The comparable estimates for the nation were 4.6% in October, 4.8% in September and 6.9% in October 2020.

According to the EDD, total nonfarm employment in Los Angeles County increased by 41,400 jobs between September and October, reaching about 4.3 million. The trade, transportation and utilities sector added the most jobs, 9,800.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Business
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dips#Cns#Edd
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy