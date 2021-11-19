ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos finalizing 3-year, $30 million contract with WR Tim Patrick

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=342C7D_0d2DrjFq00

The Denver Broncos are finalizing a three-year contract extension with wide receiver Tim Patrick that will keep him with the team through the 2024 season, according to a report from KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Patrick (6-4, 212 pounds) will receive $30 million over the next three years with $18.5 million guaranteed, according to Klis. If he reaches all the possible incentives, Patrick could earn up to $34.5 million.

Patrick’s extension will begin in 2022 after finishing out his one-year 2021 deal that’s worth $3.384 million.

Patrick entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Utah with the Baltimore Ravens in 2017. After being cut by the Ravens, Patrick went to training camp with the San Francisco 49ers but failed to make their 53-man roster.

Patrick then signed with Denver’s practice squad, only to be cut a few weeks later. The Broncos re-signed him one week after cutting him, which turned out to be a great move for the team.

Patrick head a breakout season last year, catching 51 passes for 742 yards and six touchdowns. Through 10 games this season, the soon-to-be 28-year-old receiver has hauled in 37 receptions for 523 yards and four scores.

Fellow receivers Jerry Jeudy (four years, $15 million with a fifth-year option) and KJ Hamler (four years, $7 million) are still on their rookie contracts, so Denver has a trio of talented receivers signed through the 2023 season.

The next order of business at receiver will be giving an extension to Courtland Sutton, a former second-round pick. Given that he is younger (26) and has a more decorated resume (including a Pro Bowl), Sutton will likely seek a contract larger than Patrick’s. Sutton is currently scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

Broncos general manager George Paton said in July that Sutton is “core” player, one the team hopes to keep beyond the 2021 season.

The time for Sutton’s contract buzz will come later, though. The big news of the day is Patrick receiving a well-deserved extension with a big raise. From undrafted to $10 million a year. Not bad. Not bad at all.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning responds to Broncos ownership rumors

There have been long-standing rumors that Peyton Manning wants to own or run an NFL team. With the Denver Broncos in an uncertain ownership situation, it’s no surprise that Manning has been linked to that possibility. An ongoing dispute within the Broncos’ ownership group has increased the likelihood that the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Shannon Sharpe’s net worth in 2021

Shannon Sharpe was a tight end in the NFL for 14 years. He is a member of the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team and a Pro Football Hall of Famer. For this one, we will take a look at Shannon Sharpe’s net worth in 2021. Shannon Sharpe’s Net Worth in 2021...
NFL
denverbroncos.com

Injury Report: Malik Reed, Tim Patrick among five Broncos to return to practice on Thursday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Five of the nine Broncos who did not practice on Wednesday returned to the field for the Broncos' Thursday practice. Defensive lineman McTelvin Agim (knee), tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (knee), wide receiver Tim Patrick (knee), outside linebacker Malik Reed (hip) and safety Caden Sterns (shoulder) returned as limited participants after missing Wednesday's session.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Daily Herald

AP source: Broncos WR Tim Patrick agrees to $30M extension

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press that wide receiver Tim Patrick and the Denver Broncos have agreed to a three-year extension worth $30 million with $18.5 million in guarantees. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal won't be signed...
NFL
denverbroncos.com

CB Pat Surtain II, OLB Malik Reed, WR Tim Patrick among players active for #PHIvsDEN

DENVER — Despite a lengthy injury report ahead of the Broncos' Week 10 game against the Eagles, many of Denver's top players will be available for Sunday's game. Eight of the 10 players listed as questionable for the game are active, including cornerback Pat Surtain II (knee), defensive end Shelby Harris (illness), tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (knee), wide receiver Tim Patrick (knee), safety Caden Sterns (shoulder), guard Dalton Risner (foot), outside linebacker Malik Reed (hip) and inside linebacker Baron Browning (back).
NFL
milehighsports.com

Tim Patrick can’t be stopped by man coverage, as Broncos receiver ranks among league’s best

Is Tim Patrick the most underrated wide receiver in the NFL?. There’s a good case for that argument. Patrick went from deep on the Denver Broncos bench to a crucial part of the team’s offense in 2020 and 2021. In fact, last year he enjoyed a career-high 51 receptions for 742 yards and 6 touchdowns and what made those stats more impressive were his zero drops.
NFL
FanSided

Tim Patrick rewarded by Broncos for consistency, availability

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick has been a model of consistency for an offense that has struggled to find success in recent years. The bye week blues are over for the Denver Broncos as the team re-signed wide receiver Tim Patrick to a three-year contract. The news was first broken by Broncos insider Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Head
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 players Broncos should re-sign after Tim Patrick

After giving wide receiver Tim Patrick a three-year contract extension last weekend, the Denver Broncos should now turn their attention toward re-signing these five other players in the coming months. 5. OLB Malik Reed. With Bradley Chubb and Von Miller often injured (and Miller now no longer with the team),...
NFL
The Denver Gazette

Broncos sign Courtland Sutton to multi-year contract extension

DENVER — The Broncos have signed wide receiver Courtland Sutton to a four-year, $60.8 million extension, The Gazette confirmed Monday. The extension will include $34.9 million guaranteed. Sutton, 26, was drafted by the Broncos in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and has been one of Denver's top...
NFL
Daily Record

In locking up Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick, GM George Paton secures Broncos’ future at wide receiver

Broncos’ general manager George Paton continued his proactive ways by re-signing receivers Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton on Saturday and Monday, respectively. The moves were equal parts rewarding players he sees as part of the team’s future and making his offensive depth chart more attractive to certain veteran quarterbacks looking for a new locale.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Wr#The Denver Broncos#Kusa Tv#Hamler
iheart.com

SUTTON & PATRICK: Thrilled To Stay With Broncos

It was quite a bye weekend for the Denver Broncos. General manager George Paton was able to get contract extensions done with the Broncos top two wide receivers, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. Sutton agreed to a four-year, $60.8 million deal on Monday while Patrick came to terms on a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
94K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy