Uncle Stevie's Quotebook: Cohen on Baez, Thor, Twitter and more

If you listened to Friday’s Moose & Maggie Show, or even if you just checked out WFAN’s social media accounts on Friday afternoon, you saw and/or heard four quotes from Mets owner Steve Cohen on four big topics around the team: Javy Baez’s potential return, Noah Syndergaard’s departure to the Angels, his own Twitter account, and an update on his “three-to-five year window” to win a World Series.

If you didn’t, well we’ve got you covered…and in honor of the Mets’ five NL pennants, we give you those four quotes referenced above, plus a bonus Cohen quote, from today’s appearance!

Steve Cohen on his Twitter : “It’s always like those comments are the person behind the tree. The reality is, it’s new, right, an owner Tweeting and interacting with fans, and it won’t sit well with everybody. For me, it was about interacting with the fans and giving them have access to the owner. I get stopped in lots of places by people who love the Tweeting, and that’s who my audience is; I’m not concerned about how other people in baseball feel about it. I’ve been quiet lately because I didn’t want to make this (GM search) a public search. I’m glad it’s over, and you’ll probably be seeing me try it again!”

Steve Cohen on Noah Syndergaard signing with the Angels : “Listen, it’s hard to know what was going through his head. Obviously it’s more money, and certainly enticing. Just remember, it’s never about the money! For free agents, this is their opportunity, they’ve been waiting for this their whole career. I had dinner with Noah in late September at my house, and he seemed pretty happy and committed to New York, so it was a little bit of a surprise, but he’s a good guy and we wish him well. I hope he makes a strong comeback.”

Steve Cohen on Javier Baez: “He did a phenomenal job for us, he’s an exciting ballplayer to watch who brings a lot of energy, and I really like him. We had a great dinner together after the season. I’ll leave it to our baseball people to make those decisions.”

Steve Cohen on the Championship Window : “It’s hard to win a World Series, and I think Billy put it well in the press conference: there’s a certain probability, and it’s our job to give ourselves the best probability we can every year. If it’s three to five years, that’s fantastic. It takes a little luck to win a World Series, because a lot of really good teams get knocked out, but if you keep knocking on the door every year, eventually you’ll win one.”

Steve Cohen on the search for a head of Baseball Operations : “There are restrictions. We can’t just go talk to people and offer them jobs; I don’t know what happens elsewhere, but we want to be highly respectful of the rules. Plus, you might have certain names in mind, but you haven’t met them yet and it doesn’t mean they’re interested, or that they don’t have contracts you need to respect. You can’t have those conversations unless you follow the right procedures. It’s a little bit of a maze to go through.”

