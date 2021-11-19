ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Uncle Stevie's Quotebook: Cohen on Baez, Thor, Twitter and more

By Moose Maggie
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jCLqi_0d2DrWjH00

If you listened to Friday’s Moose & Maggie Show, or even if you just checked out WFAN’s social media accounts on Friday afternoon, you saw and/or heard four quotes from Mets owner Steve Cohen on four big topics around the team: Javy Baez’s potential return, Noah Syndergaard’s departure to the Angels, his own Twitter account, and an update on his “three-to-five year window” to win a World Series.

If you didn’t, well we’ve got you covered…and in honor of the Mets’ five NL pennants, we give you those four quotes referenced above, plus a bonus Cohen quote, from today’s appearance!

Steve Cohen on his Twitter : “It’s always like those comments are the person behind the tree. The reality is, it’s new, right, an owner Tweeting and interacting with fans, and it won’t sit well with everybody. For me, it was about interacting with the fans and giving them have access to the owner. I get stopped in lots of places by people who love the Tweeting, and that’s who my audience is; I’m not concerned about how other people in baseball feel about it. I’ve been quiet lately because I didn’t want to make this (GM search) a public search. I’m glad it’s over, and you’ll probably be seeing me try it again!”

Steve Cohen on Noah Syndergaard signing with the Angels : “Listen, it’s hard to know what was going through his head. Obviously it’s more money, and certainly enticing. Just remember, it’s never about the money! For free agents, this is their opportunity, they’ve been waiting for this their whole career. I had dinner with Noah in late September at my house, and he seemed pretty happy and committed to New York, so it was a little bit of a surprise, but he’s a good guy and we wish him well. I hope he makes a strong comeback.”

Steve Cohen on Javier Baez: “He did a phenomenal job for us, he’s an exciting ballplayer to watch who brings a lot of energy, and I really like him. We had a great dinner together after the season. I’ll leave it to our baseball people to make those decisions.”

Listen to New York sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Mets team gear

Steve Cohen on the Championship Window : “It’s hard to win a World Series, and I think Billy put it well in the press conference: there’s a certain probability, and it’s our job to give ourselves the best probability we can every year. If it’s three to five years, that’s fantastic. It takes a little luck to win a World Series, because a lot of really good teams get knocked out, but if you keep knocking on the door every year, eventually you’ll win one.”

Steve Cohen on the search for a head of Baseball Operations : “There are restrictions. We can’t just go talk to people and offer them jobs; I don’t know what happens elsewhere, but we want to be highly respectful of the rules. Plus, you might have certain names in mind, but you haven’t met them yet and it doesn’t mean they’re interested, or that they don’t have contracts you need to respect. You can’t have those conversations unless you follow the right procedures. It’s a little bit of a maze to go through.”

Follow WFAN's midday team on Twitter: @MandMWFAN , @MarcMalusis , @MaggieGray , and @TheHoffWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Noah Syndergaard
New York Post

Steve Cohen fumes on Twitter over Steven Matz’s Mets snub

Steven Matz isn’t coming back to the Mets — and Steve Cohen isn’t happy about it. The Mets owner told The Post’s Joel Sherman he was angered by the fact Matz and his agents were the driving forces behind a potential reunion in Queens — only to not give the Mets a chance to make a final offer before the left-hander agreed to a deal with the Cardinals late Tuesday night.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Steven Matz Changes Course On Mets Reunion Causing Twitter Eruption From Steve Cohen

Up until the late hours of Nov. 23, the Mets felt they had a good shot at luring left-handed starter Steven Matz back to New York. However, Matz had a last second change of heart and ultimately decided to sign a four-year, $44 million deal which includes incentives and a signing bonus that can increase this total figure to $48 million, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
BASEBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moose Maggie Show#Mets#Angels#Gm
metsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Steve Cohen Takes Frustrations To Twitter

After Steven Matz signed a four year, 44 million dollar contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, Steve Cohen expressed his disappointment and anger over Rob Martin, Steven Matz’s agent, breaking a verbal promise that the Mets would have a chance to match any offers on the table for the lefty. Nate Mendelson has more on this story. Below is the statement from Steve Cohen.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees will sign elite shortstop, ex-Cy Young winner, MLB insider predicts

That’s how some teams approach MLB free agency, including the New York Yankees, who are just two years removed from handing ace Gerrit Cole a record-setting nine-year, $324 million contract. Expect general manager Brian Cashman to do some more spending this winter, according to SNY MLB insider John Harper, who...
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox steal from the Yankees again with surprising waiver claim

The Boston Red Sox added an outfielder from the Yankees roster. The Boston Red Sox announced that they have claimed outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. The Yankees acquired Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks last July but his time in the Bronx was brief. He was...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Angels

The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves News: Freddie Freeman sets price range for upcoming contract

It’s no secret that the Braves need to re-sign Freddie Freeman. The only question is the cost. Freeman rejected the Braves’ initial offer of 5 years for $135 million. The free agent is seeking a deal closer to $200 million and a projected 6 years. Re-signing Freeman at that price...
MLB
NBC Sports

Red Sox fans won't love who Kyle Schwarber spent time with Thursday

The courtship of Kyle Schwarber continues in earnest. Schwarber recently declined his mutual option with the Boston Red Sox to become an unrestricted free agent, and several teams reportedly are interested in the veteran slugger. That includes the Red Sox, who remain "engaged" with Schwarber in contract discussions, per Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Red Sox make first notable move of the offseason

Following an impressive run to the American League Championship Series, the Boston Red Sox have made sure to lock up manager Alex Cora for the distant future. The team announced on Monday they’ve exercised contract options for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Via Jon Heyman:. Cora led the Red Sox...
MLB
FanSided

3 Braves World Series heroes who won’t be back next season

The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

New report is bad news for Carlos Correa, Corey Seager

The major bidding war Carlos Correa and Corey Seager may have been hoping to see materialize may not develop quite as they hoped. On Tuesday, we shared a report saying that the Yankees and Dodgers could be involved in a bidding war for Seager, who is among the top free agents on the market. Correa, another top free agent shortstop, has also been linked to the Yankees.
MLB
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy