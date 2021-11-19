Texas court ruling prevents use of Ivermectin to treat COVID

An appeals court has weighed in on a woman's quest to force a hospital to administer Ivermectin to her COVID-infected husband.

Ivermectin is a drug mainly used to treat parasites in horses. Despite nearly every single reputable doctor stating that it is ineffective in treating COVID-19, some people are insisting on taking it anyways.

Erin Jones sued Texas Health Huguely Hospital Fort Worth South in an effort to require it to administer the drug to her husband, Jason.

A trial judge issued a temporary injunction, requiring the hospital to grant a physician temporary hospital privileges to prescribe Ivermectin to Jason Jones, but the Second District Court of Appeals in Fort Worth put a stop to that.

In her opinion, Chief Justice Bonnie Sudderth wrote that judges are not doctors; and thus, judges are not empowered to decide whether a particular medication should be administered.

