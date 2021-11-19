ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas court ruling prevents use of Ivermectin to treat COVID

By Andrew Greenstein
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YQrH4_0d2Dqlz500

An appeals court has weighed in on a woman's quest to force a hospital to administer Ivermectin to her COVID-infected husband.

Ivermectin is a drug mainly used to treat parasites in horses. Despite nearly every single reputable doctor stating that it is ineffective in treating COVID-19, some people are insisting on taking it anyways.

Erin Jones sued Texas Health Huguely Hospital Fort Worth South in an effort to require it to administer the drug to her husband, Jason.

A trial judge issued a temporary injunction, requiring the hospital to grant a physician temporary hospital privileges to prescribe Ivermectin to Jason Jones, but the Second District Court of Appeals in Fort Worth put a stop to that.

In her opinion, Chief Justice Bonnie Sudderth wrote that judges are not doctors; and thus, judges are not empowered to decide whether a particular medication should be administered.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Coronavirus
Fort Worth, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivermectin#Covid 19#Newsradio#Covid
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy