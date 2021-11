NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After being stalled for years, state and federal leaders believe the expansion of the Second Avenue subway is finally going to get the green light. But the federal government still has to approve three new stations in East Harlem. CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas was there Tuesday as Gov. Kathy Hochul went down into the tunnel for a tour. Excavated in the 1970s, the tunnel for the expansion of the Second Avenue subway has remained dormant. With the most recent proposals stalled during the Trump administration, Gov. Hochul, along with members of New York’s congressional delegation, said the plans are finally ready...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO