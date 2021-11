If a home could be a rock star, this is it. Perched on a rocky ledge jutting out into the majestic Hudson River, about 90 minutes north of Manhattan, Ledgerock is a 14,000-square-foot architectural gem designed to give you the feeling of floating above the water. The stunning location takes center stage when you are inside, too, as pretty much every room offers river views through floor-to-ceiling walls of glass stretching 18- to 28-feet-high. What helps justify the $45 million price tag, though, is that the home is truly one-of-a-kind. “What makes Ledgerock so unique is that it’s unlikely anything like...

HOME & GARDEN ・ 16 DAYS AGO