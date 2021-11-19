ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspects Sought in Jackson Ward Robbery

 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wnKp4_0d2DnDmC00

Richmond Police detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the individuals in the attached photos who are suspects in a commercial breaking and entering that occurred at the Cheddar Jackson Restaurant in the 500 block of North 2nd Street this week.

At approximately 4:37 a.m. on Thursday, November 18, the two unknown males broke into the business and stole electronics and food.

Anyone with information about the identity of these suspects is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective Tedeschi at (804) 646-2939 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

