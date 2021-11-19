Bearcats Offer Rising 2023 Wide Receiver Tyler Williams
According to 247Sports, Cincinnati's 2023 recruiting class ranks 13th in the country.
CINCINNATI — Coach Fickell and the Bearcats made an offer to Lakeland HS wide receiver Tyler Williams this week.
The quarterback turned receiver made the position change this season, and it's paying off. Williams now has over 13 offers from the likes of Iowa State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Michigan, and Florida State all within the past month.
The 6-foot-5, 190-pound receiver has a massive frame to work with and speed to boot. Williams is scoring a touchdown on nearly half of his receptions this season in Lakeland's run-heavy offense. Rivals pegs him as a four-star prospect with a 5.9 rating. 247Sports has him listed as a three-star prospect and the No. 36 receiver in the 2023 class.
"Williams is a rare talent in more ways than one," Rivals recruiting analyst Ryan Wright said . His 6-foot-5 frame makes him an easy target in the passing attack, but he is more than a chain mover. It's uncommon to see guys his size blow past corners and safeties with ease. He is a two-sport athlete, and his skills on the hardwood translate over to the gridiron as he adjusts to the ball in the air and blocks out defenders with his body.
"His Lakeland squad is not the prototypical pass-happy high school squad running a spread or air raid set, so he hasn't put up huge numbers, but he has scored on almost half of his receptions this season and also scored on a kick return."
Williams has plenty of time to make his final decision on where he'll be catching touchdowns in the fall of 2023.
