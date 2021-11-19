Three people face charges after armed robbery and shooting at Neenah home Nov. 2

NEENAH – Three people were charged Wednesday with armed robbery and one with attempted homicide after breaking into a home, demanding money and shooting a person in the leg Nov. 2.

Rashad Miller, 34; Darques Brown, 33; and Brittany Pitzrick, 26, all of Neenah, are each charged with armed robbery. Miller faces charges for attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm while convicted of a felony. Pitzrick also faces charges for two counts of bail jumping.

According to a Neenah Police Department news release, officers responded around 10 p.m. Nov. 2 to the 900 block of Gay Drive in Neenah for a report of gunshots in a home.

Police officials said officers met with a person who said they were a victim of an armed robbery. The person told police they went into the living room and found two men and a woman. One of the men pointed a gun at the person and asked for money. The intruders searched the home for money, and one told the person they would shoot them. Officers determined the suspects already had left the home.

Police officials said shots were fired by one person. Officers determined that one individual was shot in the leg during the robbery and was treated at a Milwaukee hospital.

Officers found evidence of fired rounds in the home and found out what had been taken, according to police.

Contact Jake Prinsen at jprinsen@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PrinsenJake. Contact Kelli Arseneau at karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.