ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

Three people face charges after armed robbery and shooting at Neenah home Nov. 2

By Jake Prinsen and Kelli Arseneau, Appleton Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34esql_0d2Dm9IK00

NEENAH – Three people were charged Wednesday with armed robbery and one with attempted homicide after breaking into a home, demanding money and shooting a person in the leg Nov. 2.

Rashad Miller, 34; Darques Brown, 33; and Brittany Pitzrick, 26, all of Neenah, are each charged with armed robbery. Miller faces charges for attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm while convicted of a felony. Pitzrick also faces charges for two counts of bail jumping.

According to a Neenah Police Department news release, officers responded around 10 p.m. Nov. 2 to the 900 block of Gay Drive in Neenah for a report of gunshots in a home.

Police officials said officers met with a person who said they were a victim of an armed robbery. The person told police they went into the living room and found two men and a woman. One of the men pointed a gun at the person and asked for money. The intruders searched the home for money, and one told the person they would shoot them. Officers determined the suspects already had left the home.

Police officials said shots were fired by one person. Officers determined that one individual was shot in the leg during the robbery and was treated at a Milwaukee hospital.

Officers found evidence of fired rounds in the home and found out what had been taken, according to police.

Contact Jake Prinsen at jprinsen@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PrinsenJake. Contact Kelli Arseneau at karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

WHO meets to designate new variant, cautions against travel measures

GENEVA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday cautioned countries against hastily imposing travel restrictions linked to the new B.1.1.529 variant of COVID-19, saying they should take a "risk-based and scientific approach". A closed-door experts' meeting from Geneva, convened by WHO, began at midday (1100 GMT)...
WORLD
The Hill

EU to propose ban on flights from southern Africa over new variant

The European Union (EU) has proposed a ban on flights from the southern Africa region over the spread of the new coronavirus variant. “The @EU_Commission will propose, in close coordination with Member States, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region due to the variant of concern B.1.1.529.,” EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen tweeted Friday.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neenah, WI
Neenah, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
The Hill

Ukrainian president accuses group of planning coup for next week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused a group of individuals of planning to stage a coup next week. Zelensky warned of "internal challenges" facing Ukraine, beyond the growing tensions over Russia's buildup of forces near the Ukrainian border. "We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and possible escalation...
POLITICS
CBS News

Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, says guilty verdicts were "like a dream come true"

For Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wednesday's verdict in Brunswick, Georgia, came after a 21-month search for justice involving prayer and hard work. Three men were convicted of killing her son after chasing him down in Brunswick. They each face the possibility of a life sentence in prison. Wanda Cooper-Jones got emotional in the courtroom after the verdict was read – a day she once thought would never come.
BRUNSWICK, GA
The Hill

Biden meets with Coast Guard on Thanksgiving

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with Coast Guard service members on Thursday during Thanksgiving in Nantucket, Mass. "What am I thankful for? I'm not joking when I say I'm thankful for these guys," Biden said, according to CBS News. "Thankful for them and everybody — I mean...
NANTUCKET, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gannett#Neenah Police Department#Arseneaukelli
CBS News

At least 27 killed in English Channel's worst migrant disaster to date, but even death won't deter the desperate

London - An investigation was underway Thursday morning after at least 27 migrants died when their small boat capsized in the English Channel. The boat sank soon after setting off from the coast of northern France, packed with people hoping to make the short, but very dangerous 21-mile crossing to England. It's a gamble that has claimed dozens of lives this year – and one that more people have taken and continue to take in 2021 than ever before.
ACCIDENTS
The Hill

US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan to meet with local officials

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan to meet with local officials as part of a much larger delegation trip to visit several Asian nations. “After celebrating Thanksgiving with U.S. troops in Korea, I just touched down in Taiwan. After stops in Japan and Korea, it’ll be good to connect with leaders here to discuss a whole host of economic and national security issues,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) tweeted on Thursday.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Post-Crescent

The Post-Crescent

7
Followers
30
Post
739
Views
ABOUT

Appleton Wisconsin News - postcrescent.com is the home page of Appleton Wisconsin with in depth and updated Appleton local news.

 http://postcrescent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy