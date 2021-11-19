ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Cedar Crest grabs nine first team spots to lead All-Lebanon County football squad

By Pat Huggins, Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
 6 days ago

With a 5-4 record, the Cedar Crest football team turned out to be Lebanon County's only gridiron squad to post a winning record in 2021.

So it only made sense then that the Falcons would earn more spots  on the All-Lebanon County first team than any other county team.

MORE: Trio of Lebanon County athletes starring at college level

Cedar Crest grabbed nine selections on the first team after voting done last week by the six Lebanon County head football coaches, edging Elco, which placed eight players on the first team.

What follows are the first and second team picks for the All-Lebanon County football team for 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Zvgu_0d2Dm5lQ00

2021 All-Lebanon County Football Team

Offense

First Team

Quarterback

Jay Huber, Cedar Crest

Second Team

Jordan Wamsher, Palmyra

Running Back

First Team

Aadyn Richards, Cedar Crest

Rogan Harter, Annville-Cleona

Luke Williams, Elco

Second Team

Chase Maguire, Annville-Cleona

Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon

Wide Receiver

First team

Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest

Moises Gonzalez, Northern Lebanon

Anthony Mansfield, Palmyra

Second team

Ethan Heisey, Cedar Crest

Alex Long, Annville-Cleona

Zahir Stoner, Lebanon

Center

First Team

Ethan Schriver, Annville-Cleona

Cody Sky, Elco

Second Team

Thomas Hershey, Lebanon

Tight end

First Team

Aidan Fritsch, Elco

Second Team

Aiden Schomp, Cedar Crest

Interior Line

First Team

Colin Daub, Elco

Darrien Holloway, Annville-Cleona

Daniel Stetskal, Palmyra

Jon Balchunas, Palmyra

Kalani Adams, Northern Lebanon

Second Team

Cameron Simone, Cedar Crest

Christian Weaber, Cedar Crest

Damien Miller, Annville-Cleona

Josiah Wright, Lebanon

Kickoff Return

First Team

Richie Kowalski, Palmyra

Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona

Second Team

Zahir Stoner, Lebanon

Grady Stichler, Northern Lebanon

Punt Return

First Team

Brayden Koehler, Cedar Crest

Second Team

Moises Gonzalez, Northern Lebanon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4btOkP_0d2Dm5lQ00

Defense

Down Line

First Team

Thomas Hershey, Lebanon

Cody Sky, Elco

Connor Holzman, Palmyra

Second Team

Gavin Popejoy, Palmyra

Logan Riggenback, Annville-Cleona

Josiah Wright, Lebanon

End

First Team

Erik McLaughlin, Cedar Crest

Mitchell Hetrick, Northern Lebanon

Second Team

Nate Henson, Elco

Jordan Blauch, Palmyra

Inside Linebacker

First Team

Aadyn Richards, Cedar Crest

Luke Williams, Elco

Second Team

Kalani Adams, Northern Lebanon

Alex Fuhrman, Palmyra

Outside Linebacker

First Team

Trayvon Zerbe, Cedar Crest

Alex Long, Annville-Cleona

Second Team

Zion Durant, Cedar Crest

Cole Thomas, Elco

Corner

First Team

Donovan Adams, Cedar Crest

Richie Kowalski, Palmyra

Second Team

Cael Harter, Annville-Cleona

Moises Gonzalez, Northern Lebanon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQnXb_0d2Dm5lQ00

Safety

First Team

Brayden Koehler, Cedar Crest

Ethan Missimer, Annville-Cleona

Jase Jones, Palmyra

Second Team

Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona

Cameron Connelly, Annville-Cleona

Kayden Clark, Northern Lebanon

Place kicker

First Team

Rheece Shuey, Elco

Second Team

Simon Grimes, Northern Lebanon

Punter

First Team

Kayden Clark, Northern Lebanon

Second Team

Nolan Groff, Cedar Crest

Utility

Cole Thomas, Elco

Inspirational

Benno Zacherl, Cedar Crest

Coach of the Year

Bob Miller, Elco

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Cedar Crest grabs nine first team spots to lead All-Lebanon County football squad

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

WHO meets to designate new variant, cautions against travel measures

GENEVA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday cautioned countries against hastily imposing travel restrictions linked to the new B.1.1.529 variant of COVID-19, saying they should take a "risk-based and scientific approach". A closed-door experts' meeting from Geneva, convened by WHO, began at midday (1100 GMT)...
WORLD
The Hill

EU to propose ban on flights from southern Africa over new variant

The European Union (EU) has proposed a ban on flights from the southern Africa region over the spread of the new coronavirus variant. “The @EU_Commission will propose, in close coordination with Member States, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region due to the variant of concern B.1.1.529.,” EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen tweeted Friday.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lebanon County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Elco, PA
Lebanon County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
The Hill

Ukrainian president accuses group of planning coup for next week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused a group of individuals of planning to stage a coup next week. Zelensky warned of "internal challenges" facing Ukraine, beyond the growing tensions over Russia's buildup of forces near the Ukrainian border. "We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and possible escalation...
POLITICS
CBS News

Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, says guilty verdicts were "like a dream come true"

For Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wednesday's verdict in Brunswick, Georgia, came after a 21-month search for justice involving prayer and hard work. Three men were convicted of killing her son after chasing him down in Brunswick. They each face the possibility of a life sentence in prison. Wanda Cooper-Jones got emotional in the courtroom after the verdict was read – a day she once thought would never come.
BRUNSWICK, GA
The Hill

Biden meets with Coast Guard on Thanksgiving

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with Coast Guard service members on Thursday during Thanksgiving in Nantucket, Mass. "What am I thankful for? I'm not joking when I say I'm thankful for these guys," Biden said, according to CBS News. "Thankful for them and everybody — I mean...
NANTUCKET, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#The First Team#American Football#Falcons#The All Lebanon County#Cedar Crest Second Team#Lebanon Center First Team#Elco Second Team#Lebanon Kickoff#Palmyra Phoenix Music#Palmyra Second Team
CBS News

At least 27 killed in English Channel's worst migrant disaster to date, but even death won't deter the desperate

London - An investigation was underway Thursday morning after at least 27 migrants died when their small boat capsized in the English Channel. The boat sank soon after setting off from the coast of northern France, packed with people hoping to make the short, but very dangerous 21-mile crossing to England. It's a gamble that has claimed dozens of lives this year – and one that more people have taken and continue to take in 2021 than ever before.
ACCIDENTS
The Hill

US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan to meet with local officials

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan to meet with local officials as part of a much larger delegation trip to visit several Asian nations. “After celebrating Thanksgiving with U.S. troops in Korea, I just touched down in Taiwan. After stops in Japan and Korea, it’ll be good to connect with leaders here to discuss a whole host of economic and national security issues,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) tweeted on Thursday.
FOREIGN POLICY
Lebanon Daily News

Lebanon Daily News

15
Followers
21
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lebanon Valley's leading source for local news, sports, entertainment and advertising.

 http://ldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy