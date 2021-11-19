ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Refinery Mission breaks ground on new facility

By KATC News
 6 days ago
The Refinery Mission is adding a new 44-bed transitional housing facility to its property in Opelousas.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday to celebrate the facility's future site.

This new addition will allow the program to expand its services of helping men get back on their feet, with a number of programs and a place to lay their heads at night.

Executive Director Johnny Carriere said a lot of similar programs are closing their doors, either temporarily or for good, due to a variety of reasons.

"Could it be COVID or could be just lack of funds, we don't know," he said. "But we do have a housing crisis and so it's very important we continue to grow and expand. And that's why we're here, to grow and expand to make sure we have avenues to help the men in our community who need help."

The ceremony featured several speakers, including Carriere, Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor, and President/CEO of St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank Joseph Zanco.

