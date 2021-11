Featuring stand-out performances from a star-studded cast that includes Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, and Tony Goldwyn, ‘King Richard’ is a biographical drama movie directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. The film follows the inspiring journey of a father who not only dreamt of making his daughters professional tennis players but later managed to turn that his vision into reality by giving the sport two of its most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time. The heartwarming story of bulldog determination and courage can move anyone, and if you are also intrigued by its premise and wish to learn more about it, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO