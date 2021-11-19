Ready to be in the 826? Shenandoah Valley dials up new area code

With exhaustion of the 540 area code projected for next year, the Virginia State Corporation Commission announced the introduction of a new 826 area code for the same coverage region.

Residents with current 540 phone numbers shouldn't expect to change or lose their current numbers, but all local calls will eventually require full 10-digit numbers when dialed due to both area codes occupying the same area.

There will be a 13-month implementation schedule, including a six-month period where both seven- and 10-digit calling will be allowed.

The 540 area code was first introduced in 1995, and encompasses the Shenandoah Valley, as well as Roanoke, Harrisonburg, Fredericksburg, Winchester, and other parts of Northern Virginia.

