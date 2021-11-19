Rep. Perry Will named Behavioral Health Champion

Addressing problems facing the behavioral health workforce will be a top priority for the Washington State legislature when it convenes in January. Legislative committees began meeting in earnest this week ahead of the session, and on Nov. 16, the state’s Behavioral Health Advisory Council presented some of its policy recommendations to the Senate Behavioral Health Subcommittee, ahead of a full report due to the legislature and governor on Dec. 1. These recommendations include high-priority recommendations like increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates, and increasing financial support for students and workers to bolster the workforce. The report recommends increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates to community behavioral health agencies by 7%, at a minimum, to help make the work more competitive for employees.

