Glenwood Springs, CO

Rep. Perry Will named Behavioral Health Champion

By Rich Allen
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Rep. Perry Will, R-New Castle, was named one of three 2021 Community Behavioral Health Champions by the Colorado Behavioral Healthcare Council in a ceremony at the Glenwood Springs Mind Springs branch Nov. 11. Will’s work in advocating for mental health needs in rural Colorado through legislation stood out...

