Full match video: Khamzat Chimaev defeats Jack Hermansson in freestyle wrestling

 6 days ago
Khamzat Chimaev got his hand raised against a top-tier UFC fighter, but it wasn’t in MMA.

Chimaev, the fast-rising welterweight, defeated Jack Hermansson in a freestyle wrestling match Friday evening. The two UFC fighters headlined Bulldog Fight Night 9 in Gothenburg, Sweden. The match was contested at 187 pounds with two three-minute rounds.

The card had a mixture of boxing and MMA fights, along with the main event freestyle wrestling match between Chimaev and Hermansson taking place inside of a cage.

You can watch the full match in the video above.

Chimaev (10-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) is coming off a submission win over veteran Li Jingliang on Oct. 30 at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi. The Chechen fighter is unbeaten in MMA and regarded by many as one of the most promising young contenders in the UFC.

Meanwhile, Hermansson (22-6 MMA, 9-4 UFC) last fought at UFC Fight Night 188 in May. He outpointed Edmen Shahbazyan in a unanimous decision. He’s 2-2 in his past four UFC bouts.

