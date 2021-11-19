Ahsoka Tano Disney Plus Series Casts Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren

The upcoming Ahsoka Tano series at Disney Plus has cast Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Variety has confirmed with sources.

She joins previously announced series lead Rosario Dawson. Wren was first introduced to the “Star Wars” universe in the animated series “Star Wars Rebels.” She is a young Mandalorian and a weapons expert, particularly when it comes to explosives. She is also known for her love of graffiti and is a dropout of the Imperial Academy of Mandalore. After the fall of the Empire, Wren and Tano struck out in search of their missing friend, Ezra Bridger. In “Rebels,” the character was voiced by Tiya Sircar.

Reps for Lucasfilm and Bordizzo did not immediately respond to Variety ‘s request for comment.

Bordizzo made her onscreen debut in the 2016 film “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny.” She followed that up with roles in films like “The Greatest Showman,” “Guns Akimbo,” Hotel Mumbai,” and “The Voyeurs.” She also starred in the popular Netflix series “The Society” and the Quibi series “Most Dangerous Game.”

She is repped by UTA, Industry Entertainment, and Goodman Genow.

The Ahsoka Tano series was first announced in December 2020, with Dawson reprising the role she first played in Season of the hit series “The Mandalorian.” The new series is currently scheduled to begin production in early 2022. It was previously reported that Hayden Christensen is expected to appear in the series in the role of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, with Skywalker having mentored Tano when she was a padawan.

The Ahsoka Tano show is one of several live-action “Star Wars” series set up at Disney Plus. Along with the upcoming third season of “The Mandalorian,” the streamer is also currently working on series about Obi-Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor, a Cassian Andor series starring Diego Luna, and “The Acolyte” from creator Leslye Headland among others.

Deadline first reported Bordizzo’s casting.