ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Ahsoka Tano Disney Plus Series Casts Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CHkAh_0d2Dky0200

The upcoming Ahsoka Tano series at Disney Plus has cast Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Variety has confirmed with sources.

She joins previously announced series lead Rosario Dawson. Wren was first introduced to the “Star Wars” universe in the animated series “Star Wars Rebels.” She is a young Mandalorian and a weapons expert, particularly when it comes to explosives. She is also known for her love of graffiti and is a dropout of the Imperial Academy of Mandalore. After the fall of the Empire, Wren and Tano struck out in search of their missing friend, Ezra Bridger. In “Rebels,” the character was voiced by Tiya Sircar.

Reps for Lucasfilm and Bordizzo did not immediately respond to Variety ‘s request for comment.

Bordizzo made her onscreen debut in the 2016 film “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny.” She followed that up with roles in films like “The Greatest Showman,” “Guns Akimbo,” Hotel Mumbai,” and “The Voyeurs.” She also starred in the popular Netflix series “The Society” and the Quibi series “Most Dangerous Game.”

She is repped by UTA, Industry Entertainment, and Goodman Genow.

The Ahsoka Tano series was first announced in December 2020, with Dawson reprising the role she first played in Season of the hit series “The Mandalorian.” The new series is currently scheduled to begin production in early 2022. It was previously reported that Hayden Christensen is expected to appear in the series in the role of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, with Skywalker having mentored Tano when she was a padawan.

The Ahsoka Tano show is one of several live-action “Star Wars” series set up at Disney Plus. Along with the upcoming third season of “The Mandalorian,” the streamer is also currently working on series about Obi-Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor, a Cassian Andor series starring Diego Luna, and “The Acolyte” from creator Leslye Headland among others.

Deadline first reported Bordizzo’s casting.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Gal Gadot Dishes on ‘Snow White’ Casting, Says ‘Wonder Wonder 3’ Script Is Underway

Gal Gadot will soon take on another iconic character in a live-action adaptation of a classic story: the “Wonder Woman” star is set to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming “Snow White” remake. Gadot was beaming while speaking for her first time about her villainous Disney role. “I’m so excited,” she told Variety on Wednesday night at the premiere of her new action film, “Red Notice,” which launches Nov. 12 on Netflix. When asked what attracted her to the role of the Evil Queen in this iteration of “Snow White,” Gadot gave a major smile, but refrained from giving away too many...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Dead Boy Detectives’ HBO Max Pilot Sets Main Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Dead Boy Detectives” pilot at HBO Max has found its main cast, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri (“The Lodge”), and Kassius Nelson (“Last Night in Soho,” “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events”) will star in the three lead roles. Rexstrew is a recent graduate of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, and “Dead Boy Detectives” would mark his onscreen debut. Based on the DC Comics characters created by Neil Gaiman, the one-hour series would follow the Dead Boy Detectives — Charles Rowland (Revri) and Edwin Paine (Rexstrew) — who decided not to enter the...
TV SERIES
Variety

Disney Plus Unveils Fashion Biopic ‘Balenciaga’ As First Original Spanish Series

Disney Plus’s first original scripted Spanish series will be a fashion biopic of celebrated designer Balenciaga, the company unveiled today. The drama, created by Lourdes Iglesias and 12-time Goya Award-winners Jose Mari Goenaga, Jon Garaño and Aitor Arregi (“The Endless Trench”), tells the story of how Balenciaga, the son of a seamstress and a fisherman, defied societal expectations to become one of the most coveted designers in the world. Disney Plus said “Balenciaga” will be the start of an original commissioning pipeline in the territory as it aims to reach a slate of 60 original series by 2024. So far they have...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Natasha Liu Bordizzo
Person
Tiya Sircar
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Diego Luna
Person
Rosario Dawson
Inside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Two Fan-Favorite ‘Guardians’ Characters Are Not Returning

When the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special — which will hopefully be better than the original 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special — was announced during the 2020 Disney Investor Day event, fans immediately began wondering which members of the Benatar crew would be returning for the festive event, which is due to air in 2023.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Funko Pop 5-Pack Exclusive Is On Sale Now

This past weekend was a big one for Funko Pop 5-Packs. In addition to The Year of the Shield Captain America: Through The Ages set, Funko released a 5-Pack based on The Star Wars: The Bad Batch animated series on Disney+. The pack includes Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo....
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Animated Series#Disney Plus#Rebels#Uta#Industry Entertainment
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Brotherhood Finally Addresses What Happened in Cato Neimoidia

This is 17 years in the making. The Star Wars prequel trilogy had a lot of critics when it was launched over two decades ago but through the years, fans have undoubtedly warmed up to it and while it's still flawed for the most part, some people believe that it's not sequel trilogy levels of bad. 2022 is set to be a huge year for the prequel trilogy thanks to the respective returns of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Turns out, that's not the only prequel-related project we should be on the lookout for.
MOVIES
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett will reveal the bounty hunter’s “true character”

Director Robert Rodriguez has been speaking to Empire Magazine about Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett and how it will reveal the bounty hunter’s “true character.” Showrunner Jon Favreau has also explained that the show is about a ‘power vacuum’ left by Jabba the Hutt, leading to an “opportunity that’s ripe in the gangster genre.”
MOVIES
Inverse

'Mandalorian' Season 3 could bring back a controversial Star Wars crime lord

The Mandalorian has never shied away from the less popular aspects of Star Wars canon. Whether it’s featuring Cobb Vanth from the Aftermath trilogy or incorporating all sorts of characters from the animated universe, The Mandalorian ties together various strands of Star Wars storytelling. With Mando now being spun off into several other series, now is the time to bring in fresh new characters — and the perfect time to bring in a character from the depths of Legends and now-canon comics. Here’s everything you need to know.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
Empire

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Natasha Liu Bordizzo Cast As Sabine Wren

As the Star Wars: Ahsoka series starring Rosario Dawson dashes towards a potential March start-of-shooting date, Deadline is reporting that Natasha Liu Bordizzo of Netflix's The Society has been cast as Sabine Wren. For the uninitiated, Wren is one of the main characters from animated series Star Wars Rebels, where...
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

“Boba Fett” Explores Post-Jabba Power Struggle

With no “The Mandalorian” this year, the big new bit of “Star Wars” content for Disney+ in 2021 is the spin-off “The Book of Boba Fett”. Spinning off the fan-favourite character and following on from the events of the second season of “Mandalorian,” the new run sees the former bounty hunter (Temuera Morrison) and his partner-in-crime Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) taking over the remnants of the late Jabba the Hutt’s criminal empire.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars Fans Defend Tiya Sircar After Ahsoka Announces New Sabine Wren Actor

Fans are supporting Tiya Sircar after Natasha Liu Bordizzo was cast as Sabine Wren in Ahsoka series!. In case you missed it, the Mandalorian spin-off series Ahsoka has just found its Sabine Wren. However, it has been revealed that the beloved character will not be played by original voice actress Tiya Sircar. Not surprisingly, fans are stepping up to defend the Star Wars Rebels actor for what is being seen as a major snub.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Casts Uncle Iroh and More

Netflix has revealed three more key cast additions to their upcoming live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series! First announced to be in the works back in 2018, the live-action series for Nickelodeon's now classic animated hit is finally moving forward as Netflix has confirmed that it has begun principal photography and filming for the new project. Together with the confirmation that filming and other production have begun, new additions have been made to the central cast as well. These newest additions will be familiar to those who were fond of the original animated series' first book.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

New John Wick spin-off movie casts Ana de Armas in lead role

Ana de Armas is in talks to take the leading role in the new John Wick spin-off movie Ballerina, Deadline reports. The movie is about a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family. No other casting details have been revealed yet, although according to Deadline there's hope that Keanu Reeves and Anjelica Huston may provide cameos in the movie.
MOVIES
thrillgeek.com

Warwick Davis Introduces Cast of ‘Willow’ Series Coming to Disney Plus

During Disney Plus Day yesterday, we got our first look at the cast of the upcoming sequel series to ‘Willow’, the 1988 movie starring Warwick Davis, Val Kilmer, and more. The cast includes Ruby Cruz (“Mare of Easttown”), Erin Kellyman (“The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”), Ellie Bamber (“The Serpent”), Tony Revolori (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”), Amar Chadha Patel (“The Third Day”) and Dempsey Bryk (“The Birch”). “Willow” premieres exclusively on Disney+ in 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
cosmicbook.news

X-Men '97 Animated Series Coming To Disney Plus

Confirming the rumors, Marvel has announced X-Men '97 will air on the Disney Plus streaming service in 2023, which is a revival of the classic animated series. The series pays homage to the original '90s cartoon X-Men: The Animated Series and picks up right where the series left off with many of the same cast members from its original run returning as well as newcomers.
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

39K+
Followers
43K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy