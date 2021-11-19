Nebraska's 1.9% unemployment rate the lowest on record in US

Nebraska’s unemployment rate fell to a mere 1.9% last month, which was the lowest any state has reached since U.S. data collection began in 1976.

The October rate reported by Nebraska’s labor department and the Bureau of Labor Statistics marks the first time a state’s unemployment rate dropped below 2%.

Spokespeople for both agencies confirmed that Nebraska’s rate is the lowest recorded nationally.

Nebraska has maintained its status as the state with the lowest rate through much of the pandemic.

It’s 0.1 percentage points lower than Nebraska's September rate of 2%.

