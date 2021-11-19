ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

By BrooklynVegan Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each...

theappalachianonline.com

Playlist of the week: acoustic covers

There’s nothing quite compared to an original version of a song. No matter the remixes, renditions or re-recordings, it’s hard to argue with the real thing. But sometimes, there’s an artist who’s able to do it just right. Maybe it’s poles apart from the original with a different genre or style, or maybe it’s nearly the same, just a change in time and place. You have to admit there’s just some covers that not only get it right but exceed the expectations.
MUSIC
northernstar.info

Lifestyle’s weekly Spotify playlist #29

A$AP Rocky, Joe Fox, Future, M.I.A. – “Fine Whine”. Rapper A$AP Rocky’s “Fine Whine” is a murky and psychedelic stream of consciousness track. Artist Joe Fox provides a tender vocal performance, and contributions from rappers Future and M.I.A. leave “Fine Whine” with no dull moments. While “star-crossed” may have not...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Indie Basement (11/19): the week in classic indie, college rock, and more

This week in Indie Basement: Mr Twin Sister deliver a globe-trotting, head-spinning party album; Elbow release their most graceful record to date; Kelley Stoltz's great 2001 album Antique Glow gets a deluxe vinyl reissue via Third Man; Brion Starr channels Eno, gets Low and works with Tony Visconti on A Night to Remember; Frankie Rose's new band Fine Place release their debut; plus EPs from Mandy, Indiana and Papercuts.
MUSIC
beatportal.com

Playlist of the Week: Mella Dee

For my Beatport Playlist of the Week, I’ve chosen a bunch of classic cuts from across the board in both style and sound; the variation that I’m likely to run through when I’m playing my all-night sets: all the way from rolling house to classic vocal cuts, deep dark and heavyweight two-step, rowdy bassline face-melters and pure sub-bass rattlers. I’ve never been one for just staying in one place, sonically — I’ve always been interested in merging sounds and finding the line that joins them all together.
BEAUTY & FASHION
c895.org

Save The Wave Playlist (11.18.21)

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday, November 18th, 2021. New Order – Blue Monday (12” Version) Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Remix) Pete Shelley – Homosapien (Dance Mix) Duran Duran – Hungry Like the Wolf (Night Version) Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Two Tribes (Annihilation...
MUSIC
wvpublic.org

Listen: Stephanie Lambring's powerful "Pretty," is our Song of the Week from Mountain Stage

This weeks premiere broadcast of Mountain Stage with host Kathy Mattea features bluegrass favorites The SteelDrivers, Pokey Lafarge, alt-pop songwriter Seth Glier, country-tinged songwriter Stephanie Lambring and fingerstyle guitarist Yasmin Williams. Listen starting this Friday on these NPR stations to hear the entire show, and be sure to subscribe to our podcast so you don’t miss a note.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

28 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

We got a ton of new music this week, including tons of great new hip hop, like the stacked Bruised soundtrack (ft. Cardi B, Saweetie, Latto, City Girls, Young M.A, Flo Milli, Rapsody & more), the Snoop Dogg compilation (ft. Mount Westmore, Benny the Butcher, Jadakiss, Redman & Method Man, and more), the Stalley & Apollo Brown album, and the Projexx EP. We also got new singles from Earl Sweatshirt, Rico Nasty/Flo Milli, Your Old Droog (ft. Lil Ugly Mane & billy woods), Maxwell, Freddie Gibbs/Jadakiss, Saba, R.A.P. Ferreira, Che Noir, Morray/Benny the Butcher, Big Boi/Sleepy Brown, and EST GEE, plus three Kaytranada songs (with H.E.R., Thundercat, and Mach-Hommy), and more. Read on for all the rap and R&B songs we posted this week...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

16 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

It's been a busy week for new music, and the heavy music world is no exception. I looked at the Converge (with Chelsea Wolfe and Stephen Brodsky) album (which we've got on two different color vinyl variants in our store), At The Gates' old school style death metal side project The Lurking Fear, Tomb Mold/Innumerable Forms offshoot Dream Unending, and Scowl in Notable Releases, and over at Invisible Oranges, we looked at Plebeian Grandstand, Khemmis, Swallow the Sun, Cara Neir, Gonemage, Der Weg einer Freiheit, and more in Upcoming Metal Releases. The first Exodus album in 7 years dropped this week too. Singles-wise, we got tracks from Genocide Pact, Drowse (covering Slipknot), The Hope Conspiracy, Shape of Despair, Elder & Kadavar, Sunn O))), and more. Read on for those and other metal, hardcore, and -adjacent songs we posted this week...
ROCK MUSIC
NewsBreak
Time Out Global

brooklynvegan.com

Legendary music photographer Mick Rock dead at 72

Legendary music photographer Mick Rock has died at age 72. Commonly referred to as "The Man Who Shot the Seventies," Mick's photos have graced the covers of David Bowie's Pin Ups, Lou Reed's Transformer, The Stooges' Raw Power, Queen's Queen II, Ramones' End of the Century, Joan Jett's I Love Rock 'n Roll, and much, much more. A statement on his Twitter reads:
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Dinosaur Jr. played Brooklyn Steel with Ryley Walker (pics, setlist, video)

Dinosaur Jr.'s tour hit NYC this weekend for a sold-out show at Brooklyn Steel on Saturday night. They're out supporting great new album Sweep it Into Space (order on exclusive splatter vinyl, limited to 300 copies), and they played the first half of the album, including Lou's wonderful "Garden." There were, of course, lots of older favorites, including "Start Choppin," "Freak Scene," "The Wagon," "Little Fury Things," "Bulbs of Passion," "Feel the Pain," and the night ended with their cover of The Cure's "Just Like Heaven." Their Brooklyn Steel setlist is below.
ROCK MUSIC
11 New Songs Out Today

11 New Songs Out Today

PUSHA T & MAKO - "MISFIT TOYS" Pusha T has teamed up with LA electropop producer/DJ/singer-songwriter Mako for "Misfit Toys" off the soundtrack to Arcane, which also includes the recent Curtis Harding/Jazmine Sullivan song. It's more pop than a typical Pusha T song, but he still sounds as vicious as ever.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Gavilán Rayna Russom parted ways with LCD Soundsystem

LCD Soundsystem begin their 20-show Brooklyn Steel residency tonight (11/23). They've said this is a somewhat stripped down version of the band, compared to the one that toured from 2016-2018 surrounding the group's reunion album, American Dream. That means less gear, but also line-up changes. Pitchfork reports that synth guru Gavilán Rayna Russom is no longer in the band.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Mastodon and Opeth played Hammerstein with Zeal & Ardor (pics, videos, setlists)

Mastodon and Opeth's co-headlining tour with support from Zeal & Ardor hit NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom on Saturday (11/20). Mastodon were supporting their new album Hushed and Grim and they played a good chunk of songs from that album (including the live debut of "Gobblers of Dregs"), plus classics like "Blood and Thunder," "Megalodon," "Mother Puncher," "Crystal Skull," "Bladecatcher," and more.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Bloc Party announce new album ‘Alpha Games,’ share new song “Traps”

Bloc Party have announced their sixth album, Alpha Games, the followup to 2016's Hymns. It's their second album without the band's original rhythm section of Matt Tong and Gordon Moakes, and their first with new drummer Louise Bartle (who provided backing vocals on Hymns but hadn't officially joined the band as a drummer yet). It was produced by Nick Launay and Adam Greenspan (Nick Cave, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, IDLES) and it arrives April 29 via Infectious / BMG (pre-order). First single "Traps" is a revved-up, danceable, punky song, and if you miss the Bloc Party of Silent Alarm, you might find this scratches a similar itch.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Surfbort tell us about their favorite albums of 2021, touring in December

Surfbort released their new album Keep on Truckin' in October. It was produced by songwriter and onetime 4 Non Blondes leader Linda Perry, and Surfbort's Dani Miller says the album "reminds us that we're all geniuses and idiots, and that love, humor, magic, and the human sitting next to you are the only antidote to the capitalist hellscape." If you haven't check it out you can listen, and watch their new animated video for "Killed by Food, below.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

