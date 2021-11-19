Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

It's been a busy week for new music, and the heavy music world is no exception. I looked at the Converge (with Chelsea Wolfe and Stephen Brodsky) album (which we've got on two different color vinyl variants in our store), At The Gates' old school style death metal side project The Lurking Fear, Tomb Mold/Innumerable Forms offshoot Dream Unending, and Scowl in Notable Releases, and over at Invisible Oranges, we looked at Plebeian Grandstand, Khemmis, Swallow the Sun, Cara Neir, Gonemage, Der Weg einer Freiheit, and more in Upcoming Metal Releases. The first Exodus album in 7 years dropped this week too. Singles-wise, we got tracks from Genocide Pact, Drowse (covering Slipknot), The Hope Conspiracy, Shape of Despair, Elder & Kadavar, Sunn O))), and more. Read on for those and other metal, hardcore, and -adjacent songs we posted this week...

