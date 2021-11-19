Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

We got a ton of new music this week, including tons of great new hip hop, like the stacked Bruised soundtrack (ft. Cardi B, Saweetie, Latto, City Girls, Young M.A, Flo Milli, Rapsody & more), the Snoop Dogg compilation (ft. Mount Westmore, Benny the Butcher, Jadakiss, Redman & Method Man, and more), the Stalley & Apollo Brown album, and the Projexx EP. We also got new singles from Earl Sweatshirt, Rico Nasty/Flo Milli, Your Old Droog (ft. Lil Ugly Mane & billy woods), Maxwell, Freddie Gibbs/Jadakiss, Saba, R.A.P. Ferreira, Che Noir, Morray/Benny the Butcher, Big Boi/Sleepy Brown, and EST GEE, plus three Kaytranada songs (with H.E.R., Thundercat, and Mach-Hommy), and more. Read on for all the rap and R&B songs we posted this week...
