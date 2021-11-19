ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lin-Manuel Miranda's Directorial Debut Movie Hits Netflix and Fans Are Weighing In

By Alyssa Fikse
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony-winner and Oscar-nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda directed his first feature film, tick, tick... BOOM!, a musical about the life of Rent writer Jonathan Larson. Based on a stage production, tick, tick... BOOM! follows Larson as he grapples with turning 30 and feeling like he hasn't accomplished much. Larson tragically died at 35...

Exclusive: Lin-Manuel Miranda & 'Encanto' Cast Dish on New Disney Movie

Ample excitement surrounds the release of Disney‘s new animated adventure, ‘Encanto.’ And with good reason. The eagerly anticipated film tells the tale of a young Colombian girl named Mirabel (played by Stephanie Beatriz). Unlike her loved ones, she is the only member of her family who doesn’t possess magical powers...
Is Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'tick, tick... Boom!' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Accomplished entertainer and facial-expression extraordinaire Lin-Manuel Miranda's feature-length film "tick, tick… Boom!' is out in select cinemas this week and will be streaming on Netflix next week. It's an adaptation of the eponymous musical written by Jonathan Larson and stars Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp and Vanessa Hudgens, among others. Is...
Tick, Tick...Boom! Early Buzz Has Overwhelming Love For Lin-Manuel Miranda's Jonathan Larson Tribute

When "Tick, Tick...Boom!" was announced, everyone and their mother had an opinion about Lin-Manuel Miranda's tribute to "Rent" creator Jonathan Larson. I didn't; I am an outside observer who was friends with the theater kids but wasn't one herself. If you heard me sing or watched me dance, you'd know I'm better off in the audience, anyway. The last new musical I watched was "Anna and the Apocalypse," and that was a film festival screening I went into with no information.
Lin-Manuel Miranda Goes in Search of Lost Time

The musical “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!” is, in a word, haunted. When Jonathan Larson wrote it, he was a struggling theatre composer facing down his thirtieth birthday, despondent after years of rejection for his dystopian rock musical, “Superbia.” In the fall of 1990, Larson workshopped a new one-man show, originally titled “Boho Days,” about a frustrated composer named Jonathan who was turning thirty. The next year, it was renamed “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!” Larson, accompanied by a band, sat at a piano and griped, in song, about his stalled career and his desperation for a breakout hit. The “Tick, Tick” of the title was the insistent warning in his ears—after all, his idol, Stephen Sondheim, had opened his first Broadway show when he was twenty-seven. “They’re singing ‘Happy Birthday,’ / You just want to lay down and cry,” Larson sang. Soon after, Larson did write a breakthrough musical, but he didn’t live to see its success. He died in 1996, of an aortic aneurysm, hours before the first scheduled Off Broadway performance of “Rent.”
Lin-Manuel Miranda Slams Cancel Culture

Lin-Manuel Miranda is not subscribing to cancel culture. The playwright and actor is not a fan of having to “bend his art to meet criticism.”. Miranda recently faced backlash for the lack of Afro-Latinx representation in his film In the Heights. And while he’s apologized for the film’s shortcomings, he does not plan to fall victim to “cancel culture.”
Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Credited for His 10th-Grade Sleepover Movie on IMDB | The Tonight Show

Lin-Manuel Miranda talks about Broadway’s massive reopening, his work directing the film Tick, Tick…Boom! and being credited for a movie he made in 10th grade on IMDB. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The...
'Encanto' Review: Disney's Lush and Lovely Animated Fairy Tale, Fueled by a Tasty Batch of Lin-Manuel Miranda Songs

“Encanto” is a lively, lovely, lushly enveloping digitally animated musical fairy tale. It’s the 60th animated feature produced by the Walt Disney company, and to borrow a phrase from the old Disney TV series, it’s set in a wonderful world of color — a rapturously imagined, rainbow-gorgeous village tucked inside the misty green mountains of Colombia, where the members of the Madrigal family lead a magical existence. The ornate designer tiles of La Casa Madrigal, their idyllic mansion, turn into a synchronized army of domestic helpers, and each family member is endowed with his or her own superhuman gift. Actually, one of them has no gift. That would be the heroine, Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz), who is just like us — which means, within her family, that she’s the odd girl out.
"Tick, Tick . . . Boom!," Reviewed: The Hole at the Center of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Movie-Musical Adaptation

The late Jonathan Larson was more than a great lyricist and composer; he was also a force of nature in musical performance. In Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film of Larson’s quasi-autobiographical solo show “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!,” Andrew Garfield plays the singer-songwriter; he gamely sings and energetically gambols and uninhibitedly emotes and, in general, holds the screen with fervent charm, as movie stars do. But, unfortunately, Garfield isn’t a musical force of nature or anything close. His mere sufficiency in that department is the wavering note to which the entire movie is tuned and which, for all its many virtues, makes the film slip away from its emotional center.
"Tick Tick…Boom!" is a Worthy Follow-up for Lin-Manuel Miranda

To properly appreciate musical theater, you need to see the performers sweat. Theater isn’t like pure cinema, where emotion is created through the edit, the subliminal manipulation of time and space. Watching a musical means occasionally stepping back to marvel at the hard work the performers are putting in. That’s why the actors come out for curtain calls: to honor the reality that these are human beings working hard for your enjoyment.
Disney's Encanto Reviews: What Critics Are Saying About Lin-Manuel Miranda Musical

Disney's Encanto enchants Rotten Tomatoes as first reviews land online for the 60th feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios. Releasing in theaters on November 24, the musical fantasy features music from story co-writer Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Disney's Moana) and a cast that includes Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and John Leguizamo (Ice Age). Byron Howard (Tangled, Zootopia) directs with co-directors Jared Bush (co-director, Zootopia) and Charise Castro Smith (writer, The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez) for producers Clark Spencer (Lilo & Stitch, Wreck-It Ralph) and Yvett Merino (Big Hero 6).
Lin-Manuel Miranda Jokes About Jake Gyllenhaal & 'Taylor's Version' In Freestyle Rap

Lin-Manuel Miranda is fresh off the release of Tick, Tick…Boom!, his official feature film directorial debut. To promote the film — which follows the life of Rent composer Jonathan Larson — Miranda stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and played Wheel of Freestyle against Black Thought (The Roots’ Tariq Trotter), who stars in Tick, Tick…Boom! as H.A.W.K. Smooth. The musicians pressed a button on a random word generator and had to come up with a freestyle using the words.
The intertwined legacies of Jonathan Larson and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Before press screenings of Tick, Tick ... Boom!, the new movie based on an autobiographical musical by Rent composer Jonathan Larson, a message played. It was from Lin-Manuel Miranda, the film’s director as well as the creator and star of Hamilton. “When I was making this film,” Miranda said, “I...
Encanto star John Leguizamo wishes Lin-Manuel Miranda would work on all his movies

John Leguizamo is a legend when it comes to animated movies, having voiced Sid in the Ice Age franchise. However, his latest family movie Encanto, has helped him form some new career ambitions. In an interview with The Digital Fix, Leguizamo explained how Encanto made the actor want to continue working with Lin-Manuel Miranda – the award-winning composer of Hamilton – for all his future movies.
