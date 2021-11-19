Dan Niles: At some point, the Fed will be forced to raise rates multiple times next year

Gold futures settled lower Tuesday for a fourth straight session, with the precious metal falling to the lowest value in about three weeks, breaching the psychologically significant value at $1,800 again. December gold shed $22.50, or 1.2%, to settle at $1,783.80 an ounce, marking the lowest finish for a most-active contract since Nov. 3, FactSet data show. The four-day slide also matched the longest string of declines for the contract for the precious metal since the period ended April 30.
