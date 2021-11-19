ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Niles: At some point, the Fed will be forced to raise rates multiple times next year

Cover picture for the articleDan Niles, founder of The Satori Fund, joins...

St. Joseph Post

KC Fed chief expects interest rate hike next year to temper inflation

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George says the U.S. economy has made a remarkable recovery after the devastating blow dealt it by the coronavirus pandemic. “The economy has recovered in many respects,” George says. “So, output, meaning the growth we have in the economy, is back from pre-pandemic levels. Unemployment is coming down, rapidly, even though it hasn’t fully recovered yet. That’s coming down. And demand is soaring. We have really strong demand in our economy right now.”
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
TheStreet

TD Securities: Fed Won't Raise Interest Rates Next Year

Most investment professionals predict the Federal Reserve will begin raising interest rates next year, but TD Securities begs to differ. “We expect that markets will be biased towards earlier tightening from the Fed, but where others have buckled, we look for the Fed to hold firm,” TD analysts wrote in a commentary cited by MarketWatch.
BUSINESS
NBC Philadelphia

Kelly Evans: Can the Fed Afford to Raise Rates?

I don't mean, "Can the Fed afford the risk of rate hikes that might slow the economy." I mean literally, can the Fed afford to raise interest rates. It's a topic you're starting to hear more about lately. And it's because the Fed's own exposure to interest rates has changed dramatically.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold snaps 4-session skid and ends sightly higher on Thanksgiving's eve

Gold prices ended slightly higher on Wednesday, despite a rise in the U.S. dollar and a batch of mostly upbeat U.S. economic reports. Gold for December delivery finished up 50 cents, or less than 0.1%, at $1,784.30 an ounce, manaing to halt a four-session slump for the yellow metal. The modest gain came after the yellow metal on Tuesday marked the lowest finish since Nov. 3.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

Fed minutes: Eyes on timing for a rate lift-off – Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank offer a sneak peek at what to expect from Wednesday’s FOMC minutes, as the rate hike timing remains on the market’s radar. “A watchful eye toward discussions around timing lift-off for the policy rate. The meeting concluded that the FOMC "is prepared to adjust the pace of purchases if warranted by changes in the economic outlook" and so watch for a discussion around the criteria for doing so. A fuller discussion is likely at the December meeting.”
MARKETS
CNBC

Gold edges higher as dollar eases; hawkish Fed limits gains

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,792.05 per ounce by 0137 GMT, after slipping to its lowest since Nov. 4 on Wednesday. Gold prices edged up on Thursday as the dollar eased slightly, but comments from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers suggesting the central bank could accelerate stimulus tapering weighed on the metal and kept it well below the key $1,800 mark.
BUSINESS
CNBC

South Korea raises interest rates as inflation, household risks grow

South Korea's central bank raised interest rates and revised up its inflation outlook on Thursday as concerns about rising household debt and prices pointed to further policy tightening next year. The central bank is expected to continue its policy tightening cycle with rates tipped to reach 1.50% by the end...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold's 4th straight decline matches longest skid in nearly 7 months

Gold futures settled lower Tuesday for a fourth straight session, with the precious metal falling to the lowest value in about three weeks, breaching the psychologically significant value at $1,800 again. December gold shed $22.50, or 1.2%, to settle at $1,783.80 an ounce, marking the lowest finish for a most-active contract since Nov. 3, FactSet data show. The four-day slide also matched the longest string of declines for the contract for the precious metal since the period ended April 30.
MARKETS
GlobeSt.com

Expect Rates to Remain Low Through Next Year

Interest rates are likely to remain low for the foreseeable future, according to D. Scott Lee, Managing Partner at Tauro Capital Advisors. The low interest rate environment combined with ample availability of capital are creating a perfect storm of opportunities for investors. “The announcement of the Fed that it will...
ECONOMY
uticaphoenix.net

Pressure on Fed to raise interest rates as US inflation

Pressure on America’s central bank to raise interest rates has intensified after rising energy costs, supply shortages and increased consumption sent US inflation surging to a level not seen for more than 30 years. Although the Federal Reserve has repeatedly insisted price pressures will prove “transitory”, financial markets were taken...
BUSINESS

