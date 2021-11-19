ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congressman Andre Carson on Build Back Better

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON–Congressman Andre Carson, one of Indiana’s two Democratic representatives in Washington, says he supports the Build Back Better Act because he believes it will inject money into the economy and will solve some problems for working families. Many Republicans believe the bill’s writers are trying to solve too much, with taxpayer...

Dorrit Sherman
5d ago

So far Biden is dismantling our nation, nothing is being build, maybe he is building China better not the usa for sure.

Rapid City Journal

BARTSCHER: Build Back Better? Better add Hyde

South Dakota Right to Life condemns the passage of President Biden’s “Build Back Better” reconciliation bill that was pushed through the House Friday, November 19, as part of Nancy Pelosi’s agenda. The House of Representatives passed the “Build Back Better” spending bill in a vote of 220 to 213 with...
mtpr.org

Rosendale votes no on Build Back Better 'boondoggle'

A roughly $2 trillion social spending and climate plan passed out of the U.S House Friday, without the support of Montana’s lone congressman. Montana Republican Representative Matt Rosendale opposed the so-called ‘Build Back Better’ bill. The measure narrowly passed out of the U.S. House Friday morning on a near party-line...
wkok.com

Valley Washington Lawmakers React to ‘Build Back Better’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Congressmen Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer, Pa.) and Dan Meuser (R-9th, Dallas) and U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) are opposites today regarding the House passage of the $1.75 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan. Congressman Keller says the bill will do far more harm than good, and it...
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
Oswego County Today

Katko Votes Against Build Back Better Act

WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) released the following statement following his ‘no’ vote on the Build Back Better Act:. “I joined my Republican colleagues in the House in voting ‘no’ on the reckless multi-trillion-dollar spending bill, known as the Build Back Better Act. This measure authorizes one of the largest expansions of the federal government in our nation’s history. It contains radical Green New Deal policies, threatens to further balloon our national debt, provides taxpayer-funded benefits to individuals who enter our country illegally, and according to the Tax Policy Center, would raise taxes on middle-class Americans by 30%.
Washington Examiner

Build Back Better robs the poor to feed the rich

The late David Foster Wallace once said, “The great thing about irony is that it splits things apart, gets up above them so we can see the flaws and hypocrisies and duplicates.”. Sadly, we are seeing many hypocrisies on full display in the Build Back Better tax agenda that Congress...
mymotherlode.com

McClintock Argues Against Build Back Better Plan

Washington, DC — Mother Lode Republican Congressman Tom McClintock is very clear in his opposition to the Biden Administration’s Build Back Better Plan. McClintock ended a two-minute speech on the US House floor this morning by questioning the Democratic leadership. He said, “Build back better? How about you put things back the way they were before you broke them?”
Observer

Reed criticizes passage of ‘Build Back Better’ bill

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed called Friday’s passage of the expansive social and environmental bill by the House “reckless.”. “I have always been adamantly opposed to the so-called ‘Build Back Better’ Bill,” said the Corning Republican. “This reckless spending bill is a socialist wish list that will crush American families, workers and small businesses. We need to work together to solve the problems facing this country, but instead the extremists in the Democrat party made no attempt to find common ground and reach across the aisle. The American people, who will suffer the consequences of this bill, deserve better from Washington.”
speaker.gov

Dear Colleague on Updates on Passage of Build Back Better

Yesterday was a day of sadness for the House of Representatives when a Member of the House was censured for bringing dishonor to the House. It was also a day of pride as Democratic Members brought credit to the House with the unity and dignity with which our Caucus conducted itself.
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Democrats must pass the Build Back Better Act

In the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by 10.1 percent in the state of Virginia. Mark Warner, the incumbent Democratic senator, saw an even larger margin of victory. A year later, Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe by 2 percent. There are a multitude of reasons one can attribute this massive swing to. Youngkin, as Warner noted, successfully made anti-critical race theory rhetoric a large part of his campaign. Additionally, McAuliffe chose to focus his campaign on proving Youngkin would be no different than Trump, despite Youngkin keeping his focus away from the 2020 election and the former president. Despite this, perhaps the most important reason Democrats lost so much ground in Virginia and are poised to do so in next year’s midterms is that Democrats in Washington, D.C. have not done enough with their legislative majorities.
WTOV 9

Capito not a proponent of Build Back Better bill as it stands

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito said she believes the Build Back Better bill is reckless spending, and she's not going to vote to approve it as is. The bill addresses subjects like universal childcare, affordable housing and climate control. The bill, which will be addressed by...
Washington Monthly

The Build Back Better Act Will Reduce Inflation

The House passed the Build Back Better social infrastructure package on Friday. The big question, of course, is whether Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema will strip it to the bone or even allow it to advance through the Senate at all—especially with the bipartisan infrastructure bill no longer being held back as leverage against the recalcitrant lawmakers.
insidernj.com

The Agony and the Enmity: Build Back Better and 2022 Battlegrounds

It took months of infighting and then an 8-hour-plus harangue by the Republican leader, but House Democrats were cheering in the end. It made no difference that the “end” came around 9 a.m. Friday instead of Thursday night as first envisioned. That didn’t change the bottom line – the Build...
WCAX

Analysis: The challenges the Build Back Better bill faces

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the president’s infrastructure bill passed, Democrats are now shifting their focus to the social spending plan, the Build Back Better bill. But major divisions remain between moderates and progressives Democrats over how to put the plan-- which ranges from child care to climate change-- into law.
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Lawmaker Supports Build Back Better Act

A local lawmaker praises the latest Build Back Better Framework Act Bill that is in the legislative process. U.S. Congresswomen Cindy Axne says she is in support of the framework bill that will cost $1.75 trillion that will help working families by reducing the costs of precipitation, universal child care, create good paying jobs and more. She says this bill will cost the taxpayers $0.
