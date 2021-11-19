The highlights of last night's Latin Grammys

Stars will be descending on Sin City this week for the 22nd annual Latin Grammy Awards. Nominees and performers are set to hit the stage at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, but off stage, there is a special collaboration taking place between the award show’s official wine...
The 2021 Latin Grammy Awards kicked off November 18th at 8PM, E.T. Hosted in the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, the show celebrates some of the best that the latin music genre has to offer. The show is hosted by actresses Ana Brenda Contreras, Roselyn Sanchez, and...
Viewed through one lens, last night’s Latin Grammy Awards were full of unexpected awards and upsets. The 79-year-old Brazilian trailblazer Caetano Veloso and 24-year-old son Tom Veloso won over emerging stars like Rauw Alejandro and Camilo for Record of the Year; Panamanian salsero Rubén Blades beat out Bad Bunny, Natalia Lafourcade, and C. Tangana for Album of the Year; and the anthem “Patria Y Vida,” which soundtracked Cuban protests this summer, was chosen as Song of the Year over some of the biggest pop hits in recent months.
The 22nd Latin Grammys will be presented Thursday in Las Vegas. The ceremony will be held in what has been the home of the award show for several years, the MGM Grand Arena. Colombian singer Camilo Echeverry leads the nomination list with 10. He is nominated in the top categories: Recording of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year.
The 22nd annual Latin Grammys promised viewers the biggest night in Latin music and this year they delivered. After a year of socially distanced awards programming, this year's show felt like a massive family reunion. And like any good Latinx family reunion, there was unbridled joy and puro desmadre — in a good way! The celebration brought together Latin artists from all genres in a way that honored music titans often forgotten in English-centric events, and artists from a broad group of countries were represented among the 53 categories.
The nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards have been announced. In the top categories are some familiar names like Taylor Swift, Kanye West and Billie Eilish, and some relative newcomers like Olivia Rodrigo and the super duo Silk Sonic. But it's musician Jon Batiste who came out ahead of the pack today with 11 nominations. NPR's Andrew Limbong has more.
The star-studded list of performers for the 22nd annual Latin GRAMMY Awards continues to grow!. Gloria Estefan, joined by Anitta, Carlinhos Brown, Laércio da Costa, Pedro Capó, Farina, Giulia Be and Diego Torres, will open the 2021 Latin GRAMMYs with an electrifying three-song medley that will include "Abriendo Puertas," "Cuando Hay Amor" and "Magalenha."
With the 2021 Latin GRAMMY Awards just two days away, fans and artists alike are gearing up for the Biggest Night in Latin Music on Thursday, Nov. 18. The ceremony returns to Las Vegas at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay, where countless Latin stars will come together for another year of unforgettable performances and big wins.
The biggest acts in Latin music are reunited at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday to celebrate another year of hit records and songs. Heading into the night, Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo led with 10 nominations, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year -- and took home quite a few. Juan Luis Guerra followed with six nods, with Spanish artist C. Tangana receiving five, and Bad Bunny and Tainy both nominated for four.
Legend Rubén Blades lived up to his iconic status when he took the stage after receiving the Latin Recording Academy 2021 Person of the Year Award. His performance was preceded by a touching video highlighting his career accomplishments. Blades then launched into his performance dressed all in black. A fiery trumpet solo kicked off his song “Paula C,” which he sang to the backdrop of a cityscape background and orchestra. He accepted the Person of the Year Award, which was presented to him by Puerto Rican singer Residente, who delivered a heartfelt speech about Blades’ impact on the Latin music industry and how he considers him a father.
At the onset of a global pandemic in February 2020, Bad Bunny — né Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — released his second studio album, YHLQMDLG, an acronym that would spell out his definitive musical ethos and life mantra: "Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana," which translates to "I do what I want." The follow up to X 100pre not only earned him a coveted gramophone for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, it served as a precursor for a body of work that would forever set Bad Bunny apart from his reggaeton contemporaries.
Christina Aguilera, Anitta, Grupo Firme, Bad Bunny and more are set to appear at the 2021 Latin Grammys, which air live Thursday (Nov. 18) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Hosted by Ana Brenda Contreras, Carlos Rivera and Roselyn Sánchez, this year’s Latin Grammys will include a...
Ahead of the all-star performances at the 2021 Latin Grammys in Las Vegas, we're being treated to stellar red carpet style from some of the biggest names in music. All eyes are on arrivals from stars like Sofia Carson, who's bringing the drama with a floor-grazing, sequin-covered gown, while we gear up for Christina Aguilera's big return to the show after more than two decades. Consider this your very glamorous warmup, and take a look at the most memorable looks so far.
Bad Bunny and Ruben Blades win big at the Latin Grammy Awards; Scarlett Johansson honored at American Cinematheque gala; Screen Actors Guild honors Dame Helen Mirren. (Nov. 19) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/11e739a03a864db08094cb5f61d4bf2e.
When reggaeton artist Ozuna and OG bachatero Anthony Santos, aka El Mayimbe, released their bachata song and music video titled "Señor Juez" earlier this month, I lost it. It took bachata years to receive the mainstream praise that it receives today, and you could easily argue the same for reggaeton. So you could only imagine my excitement when I saw the two talented Afro-Dominican artists take the stage at tonight's 2021 Latin Grammys to perform the song live.
Fear the Walking Dead’s Rubén Blades plays Daniel, who seems to be slowly losing his mind in the series. Since season one, Daniel has been a staple on the series, and Blades has done a fantastic job portraying this character. But did you know Blades is an amazing musician as well? This year he received multiple honors at the Latin Grammys.
Whoopi Goldberg told a guest co-host on Tuesday's edition of "The View" that it's the responsibility of "white people" to "step up" and make skin color a non-issue in America. Read Also: Whoopi Goldberg’s HILARIOUS response to why she doesn’t date younger guys will crack you up.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stars are arriving for the American Music Awards, displaying their fashion sense prior to the big show. Olivia Rodrigo could turn her album “Sour” into something very sweet at the American Music Awards on Sunday, entering the night as the leading nominee with nods for artist of the year and new artist of the year.
Comments / 0