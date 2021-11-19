ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Måneskin might go from “Beggin’” to fightin’ if they win an AMA this weekend

Cover picture for the articleThe year of Måneskin will continue this weekend when the Italian rockers take the stage at the American Music Awards. The set will mark the first-ever U.S. award show performance for the Eurovision winners, and they plan...

