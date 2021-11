I'm heading out a little early to start the Thanksgiving festivities. Don't forget that we have a half-day session on Friday with the market closing at 1 p.m. ET. We ended with a little holiday trading today, but it was fairly mild. Many of the stocks that were hit hardest during the last few days found support and bounced a little, but this was not an energetic snapback. Breadth is only around 4,300 gainers to 3,780 losers, and there were about three times as many stocks at low than at highs.

