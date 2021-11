The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. As we wind down the duck season I am personally glad it's over. Without a doubt this was the worst waterfowling season in memory. Some say it's a lack of reproduction, others say the drought conditions are the reason. Hard to say for sure but my efforts were never rewarded as I worked harder this season then ever before, trying to make something happen. Waterfowlers are an optimistic bunch as I am hoping we get a "push" of northern ducks towards the end of the season to hopefully salvage some birds.

