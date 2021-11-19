Blake Lively Is Effortlessly Chic in Crop Top, Skinny Jeans and Gucci Combat Boots

Blake Lively stepped out in a trendy pair of boots paired with a casual outfit.

The “Gossip Girl” alum hit the streets of NYC on Thursday wearing a casual yet cute look. She wore a white cropped button-up top with black high-waisted skinny jeans. Over top, she added a black coat to stay warm.

The “I Bet You Think About Me” music video director went with heavy-duty shoes for her footwear choice. She paired Gucci Leather Ankle Boots with her look. The lug sole boots featured black leather material with white laces and gold hardware, plus a buckled strap around the ankle in Sylvie Web colors. Lively’s boots currently retail for $1,100 on Gucci’s website .

The “Green Lantern” actress oftentimes favors heels from Christian Louboutin when she isn’t in its flatter silhouettes—or Gucci combat boots. Lovers of Lively’s style know that red bottom heels are no new thing in her closet. The Los Angeles native continues to support the French designer as she has for over a decade now, wearing his pieces for everything from movie premieres to off-duty outings to even the 2018 Met Gala. When in more casual settings, the mom of three can be seen in everything from jelly sandals to sneakers.

