Military

The JEDI contract is back, somewhat, with Pentagon inviting bids for new Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability contract

By Surur
 6 days ago

The Pentagon has cancelled their $10 billion JEDI contract after persistent litigation by Amazon meant the scope of the project has become completely outdated. The defence service is now back with a new tender, which it anticipates awarding equally to Amazon and Microsoft, thereby ending...

winbuzzer.com

Microsoft and Amazon to Compete for New JEDI War Cloud Contract

A new chapter is opening in the US Defense Department’s $10 billion JEDI cloud contract. You may remember Microsoft had initially won the contract before Amazon started legal proceedings and the contract was shut down. Now the Defense Department is asking Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Google and other cloud providers to start bidding again.
BUSINESS
TechSpot

Cloud providers approached by DoD for multibillion dollar cloud support contract

Cutting corners: Earlier this year, the United States Department of Defense (DoD) canceled the JEDI contract, which had been awarded to Microsoft more than two years ago and was worth around $10 billion over ten years. The cancellation was due to several factors ranging from evolving technical requirements to a seemingly endless cycle of award protests by Microsoft's competitors. The department quickly followed the cancellation with an updated multi-vendor initiative designed to meet their technical needs while expanding the pool of potential cloud providers.
POLITICS
mspoweruser.com

The Microsoft 365 Admin Centre will now surface issues that require action

Microsoft has announced that will be adding a new section to the Microsoft 365 Admin Centre Service health dashboard. The company notes that there are times when issues may arise in your environment that requires an admin to take action. These types of issues are not caused by the Microsoft services being unhealthy but something specific to your organization.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Magazine

Pentagon Reveals the Canceled JEDI Contract's Successor

The Pentagon has revealed the successor to the $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract: the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) contract. JEDI was canceled in July because Amazon complained it was only awarded to Microsoft because former President Donald Trump wanted to undermine Jeff Bezos. The legal battle that resulted from that complaint delayed work on the JEDI contract, so the Department of Defense announced that it would replace that initiative with the JWCC contract updated on Nov. 19.
MILITARY
FOXBusiness

Pentagon awards hypersonic missile defense contracts to Raytheon, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman

The Pentagon’s Missile Defense Agency tapped contractors Raytheon, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin to develop a defense system capable of intercepting hypersonic missiles, officials said on Friday. The companies will "complete an accelerated concept design" of a glide phase interceptor capable of tracking and targeting hypersonic missiles as they travel...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
siliconangle.com

DOD invites Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle to bid for JWCC cloud program

The U.S. Department of Defense has asked Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp., Google LLC and Oracle Corp. to submit bids for the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability cloud computing procurement program. The decision was made public today. Officials reportedly estimate that the value of the cloud contracts issued through the Joint Warfighting...
BUSINESS
realcleardefense.com

DoD Picks Four Companies for JEDI Cloud Replacement

The Defense Department on Friday issued formal solicitations to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for its highly-anticipated Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) contract, the multibillion dollar project intended to replace its ill-fated JEDI Cloud contract. The decision followed several months of market research, and represented a change from...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Pentagon Contracting Waste Is So Easy to Exaggerate

Big numbers can lead to big misunderstandings, and the U.S. Defense Department budget is almost unfathomably big. Hence some canards and exaggerations such as the $600 hammer and $125 billion in waste. Most of confusion stems from the opacity of the Pentagon contracting process, which is also pretty much unfathomable.
MILITARY
mspoweruser.com

BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Cloud DX Announces Contracts in Two States

Launching its Patient FirstTM program, Cloud DX is available to 1 in 3 Americans. - 33% of America stands to benefit from newly launched Patient-FirstTM program. - Builds upon proven track record of patient focused contracts with Dagamma, Prizm Media, and Maxwell Telecare. - Deepens roots in 6 states setting...
BUSINESS
thedrive

Pentagon Stands Up New Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Group As Congress Pushes For Even More Action

There is finally a growing consensus that unexplained aerial phenomena may represent national security risks. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Late last night, the Pentagon released a memorandum outlining the creation of a new organization focused on the issue of so-called unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAP, more commonly referred to as unidentified flying objects, or UFOs, and the threats they might pose to national security. This group will replace the existing UAP Task Force within the U.S. Navy and will be focused entirely on encounters in areas designated as Special Use Airspace, or SUA, such as warning areas off America's East and West Coasts where many reported incidents have occurred in the past. Separately, a number of members of Congress are calling for the U.S. military to take much broader action, including in a proposed amendment to the Senate's draft of the annual defense policy bill for the 2022 Fiscal Year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

The highest-ranking woman in Pentagon history is on a mission to take the armed forces electric

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. In 1965, Bob Dylan performed his first electric concert at the Newport Folk Festival and got booed off the stage. In 2021, Kathleen Hicks, the deputy secretary of the Department of Defense and highest-ranking woman in Pentagon history, made her own visit to Newport, R.I. And like the iconic folkie-turned-rocker, her mission was to go electric.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
mspoweruser.com

SOFTWARE

