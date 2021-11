If you have nothing to do this weekend, still use Facebook, and would like to watch some folks try to win some cash via video games, you might want to check out The Sabotage Games, a Fortnite event hosted by Amaya.tv and Facebook influencer Kingslayer. The tournament takes place this Friday, November 19, beginning at 11 am Pacific. The runtime is kind of up in the air because it’s a “last man standing” kind of deal, but as mentioned, there’s money to be had…part of a $25,000 prize pool.

HOBBIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO