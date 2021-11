Reilly Walsh has yet to play his 50th game as a professional hockey player, but somehow the 22-year-old Utica Comets defenseman's journey seems longer. He has now been part of the Devils organization for four years, drafted in the third round (81st overall) in 2017, the club's fourth selection that year followed by Nico Hischier, Jesper Boqvist and Fabian Zetterlund. Since that time, he's played three seasons of college hockey at Harvard, signed an NHL contract and lived through a pandemic.

