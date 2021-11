Being at an institute that excels at STEM, Tech students are used to hearing about various forms of ethicality in their disciplines. Whether it’s bioethics for pre-med students, computer ethics that dictate the use of computer hardware and software in computer science classes, or research ethics that mitigate problems like data falsification in research labs across campus, students are inundated with tools and guidelines to act responsibly with the remarkable tools and abilities they have at their disposal.

COMPUTER SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO