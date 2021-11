It was a relatively long wait for Caden Clark to break into the US national team program, and he appears to be making the most of it. The New York Red Bulls attacking midfielder was an inspirational figure for the Americans on Saturday at the Revelations Cup friendly tournament in Celaya, Mexico. After getting punched in the face with a 4-0 loss to Brazil in their tournament opener, the US fought to a 1-1 tie with Colombia on the back of Clark, the 19-year-old Minnesotan who has provided a disproportionate amount of the Red Bulls offense since his first team call-up late last year.

MLS ・ 11 DAYS AGO