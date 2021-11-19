Aurora agrees to pay $15M to settle Elijah McClain lawsuit

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A federal judge rejected a preliminary injunction request by Allegheny County police and corrections officers against the county’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The unions representing the officers went to court in October to block the county’s order that all employees be vaccinated by Dec. 1 or face termination. The unions filed for injunctions, calling the vaccines experimental and unproven with unknown side effects and saying any mandatory order must be negotiated. A lawyer representing the unions said the county’s workforce could be nearly cut in half if unvaccinated employees are fired, the Post-Gazette said. The federal judge sided with the county on Monday, saying the unions are unlikely to win their court battle or suffer irreparable harm, the Post-Gazette reported. County solicitor Andy Szefi told the Post-Gazette that about 87% of employees have been vaccinated.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO