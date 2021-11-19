ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Aurora agrees to pay $15M to settle Elijah McClain lawsuit

By COLLEEN SLEVIN
 6 days ago

DENVER (AP) — The Denver suburb of Aurora has agreed to pay $15 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the parents of Elijah McClain, a Black man who died after suburban Denver police stopped him on the street and put him in...

The Independent

Elijah McClain: Colorado city to pay $15m to family in historic police misconduct settlement

The city of Aurora, Colorado will reportedly pay the family of Elijah McClain $15m following the death of the 23-year-old unarmed Black man who was tackled by police on his walk home, placed in a chokehold and injected with ketamine before suffering a cardiac arrest.The settlement – first reported by Colorado CBS affiliate CBS4 – marks the largest police misconduct settlement in Colorado, and would be one of the largest police misconduct settlements in US history, along with the $12m wrongful death settlement following the killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, and the $27m settlement between Minneapolis officials...
Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
Why Are the McMichaels So Scared?

When the defense for the three white men accused of murdering 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery while he was out on a jog last year rested its case on Friday, the jury had heard remarkably little about the way race may have informed or motivated Arbery’s killing. The defense team went to great lengths to depoliticize the trial and to minimize any suggestion that Gregory and Travis McMichael or William Bryan acted on racial animus against Arbery, who was Black. The prosecution, for its part, has shied away from suggesting that bigotry may have played a role in the shooting too, possibly because such an argument would not be favorable with the nearly all white jury pool.
Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
Judge Who Previously Overturned $32M Award To Korryn Gaines’ Son To Determine Argument On Payment Cap

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Judge Mickey Norman will remain on a case to determine a payment cap on the $32 million award to the son of Korryn Gaines, denying a request from his attorneys. A Baltimore County police officer fatally shot Gaines during a standoff at her Randallstown apartment in 2016. Officers were there to serve warrants to Gaines for failure to appear in a misdemeanor case and to her fiancé for an assault charge. Gaines was reportedly armed with a shotgun during the standoff. Her five-year-old son, Kodi Gaines, was also wounded in the shooting. Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott...
