Aurora agrees to pay $15M to settle Elijah McClain lawsuit

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County grand jury last week indicted a Maryland police officer on several charges stemming from an illegal traffic stop, the Office of the State Prosecutor said Tuesday.
Phillip Dupree, a Fairmount Heights police officer, is the subject of a 13-count indictment charging him with multiple counts of kidnapping, perjury and misconduct in office related to the August 2019 traffic stop of Torrence Sinclair, according to a copy of the charging document reviewed by WJZ.
The indictment accuses Dupree of illegally pulling over Sinclair in Washington, D.C., on or around Aug. 3, 2019, and spraying him with...
