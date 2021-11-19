ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions QB Goff misses practices, doubtful to play Browns

Derrick
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff...

www.thederrick.com

detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions tight end asks for and is granted release from team

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Detroit Lions veteran TE Darren Fells asked for and has been granted his release by the team. Fell will now go on waivers and can be claimed by any team interested. If he goes unclaimed, he will become a free agent. #Lions veteran...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To National Anthem From Bears-Lions Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
NFL
Person
Tim Boyle
FanSided

Lions’ most boneheaded decision of 2021 is obvious, and they even made it worse

The Detroit Lions’ most bone-headed decision of 2021 is obvious, but they also made it worse. When it became inevitable the Detroit Lions would trade Matthew Stafford last offseason, it was also fairly inevitable they’d have to get an experienced quarterback in return. Ultimately, and obviously, that’s what happened when they got Jared Goff along with draft picks from the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Big Sean Roasted After Lions Fans Ignore His Halftime Performance

Today was yet another bad showing for the Detroit Lions as they lost to the Chicago Bears by a score of 16-14. Heading into the game, the Bears had lost five-straight games while the Lions were winless. Now, the Lions have a record of 0-10-1, which is truly abysmal. The fans are simply fed up with what the team has been giving them, and their energy at the games speaks volumes to just how awful the franchise has become.
NFL
#Oblique#American Football#Ap
chatsports.com

Lions QB Jared Goff A Game-Time Decision For Thursday Vs. Bears

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff considers himself a game-time decision ahead of Thursday’s matchup with the Chicago Bears due to an oblique injury, per NBC Sports’s Myles Simmons. The injury kept Goff out of the team’s Week 11 loss to the Cleveland Browns. It looked like an uphill battle for...
NFL
CBS Boston

Hurley’s Picks: Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Have COVID Toe, But We’re All Worse Off For Knowing What It Is

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — It’s Thanksgiving week, which means two things. For one, the world is getting an awful Detroit Lions football game. And secondly, everyone is spending their limited time on this earth having arguments about food. Whether it’s power rankings for side dishes, or passionate cases stating that turkey is actually bird trash, or arguments about which pie is best, people just love fighting about food on Thanksgiving week. Even though we are free to eat whatever we’d like, and those of us with plentiful options on Thanksgiving should simply be thankful about how fortunate we are, the...
NFL
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfltraderumors.co

Jared Goff Doubtful For Week 11, Lions Likely Starting Tim Boyle

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that QB Jared Goff (oblique) didn’t practice again today and is listed as doubtful for Week 11’s game against the Browns. This means that the Lions will likely turn to Tim Boyle as their starting quarterback on Sunday. Goff, 27, was the No. 1 overall...
NFL
newyorkcitynews.net

Report: Lions QB Jared Goff dealing with oblique injury

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's status for Week 11 is uncertain after sustaining an oblique injury in last week's game, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The Lions will see how well Goff can throw by Wednesday before determining his status for this week's game against the Cleveland Browns (5-5). The news...
NFL
247Sports

Jared Goff: Detroit Lions starting QB injures oblique, questionable entering Week 11 at Cleveland Browns

The Detroit Lions (0-8-1) could be without their starting quarterback entering a Week 11 matchup at the Cleveland Browns. Jared Goff reportedly sustained an oblique injury during last week’s 16-16 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Lions’ coaching staff plans to evaluate how Goff throws in Wednesday’s practice, and how his core muscles hold up, to determine his availability for Sunday’s game, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.
NFL

