Wizards' Cassius Winston: Goes for 13 points Thursday

Harrell notched 15 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-11 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's loss to the Pelicans. Harrell reached the 15-point mark for a sixth straight time, as the center was once again the Wizards' leading scorer off the bench. However, Harrell, who grabbed a season-low two rebounds, was a non-factor on the glass for arguably the first time this year. Harrell is still off to a great start with his new squad though, as he's currently second on the team in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots.
Comments / 0