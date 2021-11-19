ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Wizards' Cassius Winston: Goes for 13 points Thursday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Winston notched 13 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists and two...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Spencer Dinwiddie (knee) sitting Thursday in Wizards' back-to-back

Washington Wizards point guard Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee injury maintenance) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Dinwiddie missed all five of his shots and failed to score in 29 minutes on Wednesday. He had scored 27 and 23 points in the two prior games. Raul Neto figures to replace Dinwiddie in the starting lineup and Aaron Holiday should see more minutes as well.
NBA
Sun-Journal

NBA roundup: Wizards stay hot, erase 19-point deficit to beat Pelicans, 105-100

WASHINGTON — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half, and the Washington Wizards erased a 19-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 105-100 Monday night for their fifth consecutive victory. Washington at 10-3 is off to the franchise’s best start in 47 years when...
NBA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Spencer Dinwiddie: Dominates Pelicans with 27 points

Dinwiddie totaled 27 points (8-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Monday's loss to the Pelicans. Dinwiddie torched the Pelicans offensively with another 20-point performance. It was his second straight and fifth one overall this season, as Dinwiddie is currently third on the team in scoring behind Bradley Beal and Montrezl Harrell. Moreover, Dinwiddie came up just one assist shy of what would have been his third consecutive double-double, and he has dished out at least six assists in eight different outings.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
CBS Sports

Wizards' Montrezl Harrell: Posts 15 points Monday

Harrell notched 15 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-11 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's loss to the Pelicans. Harrell reached the 15-point mark for a sixth straight time, as the center was once again the Wizards' leading scorer off the bench. However, Harrell, who grabbed a season-low two rebounds, was a non-factor on the glass for arguably the first time this year. Harrell is still off to a great start with his new squad though, as he's currently second on the team in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots.
NBA
ESPN

Butler has 32 points, Heat beat Wizards to open 2-game set

MIAMI -- — Jimmy Butler scored 32 points and the Miami Heat beat the Washington Wizards 112-97 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory. The teams will meet again Saturday night in Washington. Butler shot 11 of 19 from the field and made all 10 of his free throws...
NBA
chatsports.com

Recap: Wizards fall 112-97 to Heat Thursday in Miami

WIZARDS: Bradley Beal (30), Kyle Kuzma (19), Corey Kispert (13) HEAT: Jimmy Butler (32), Bam Adebayo (20), Gabe Vincent (18) The Wizards were defeated by the Heat 112-97 on Thursday night at FTX Arena, just the second time this season the team has lost consecutive games. Bradley Beal and Jimmy Butler each scored 30-plus points to lead the way for Washington and Miami, respectively. The Wizards and Heat will face off once again Saturday night in D.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cassius Winston
NBC Sports

Wizards' 3-point shooting woes continue vs. Hornets

The Wizards were playing a Hornets team ranked 25th in defense and 25th in 3-pointers allowed per game on Wednesday night, but that was not enough to overcome what has been a season-long trend for Washington. Among their limited problem areas, 3-point shooting is chief among them. Their latest loss,...
NBA
chatsports.com

Preview: Wizards look for bounce-back win Thursday night in Miami

FTX Arena | 7:30 p.m. | TV: NBCSW | Radio: The Team 980 & Wizards App. The Wizards are back in action on Thursday night, taking on the Heat at 7:30 p.m. at FTX Arena in Miami. Washington is looking to bounce back from a loss last night in Charlotte, its first in the last six games, while Miami comes in having won three games in a row.
NBA
nsjonline.com

Hornets hold Wizards to season-low 87 points in 4th straight win

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets used a 21-2 scoring run in the third quarter of Wednesday night’s home game against Washington to cruise to their fourth-consecutive victory and improve to 9-7 on the season. The Hornets’ defense came alive in their 97-87 win, holding the Wizards (10-4) to a season-low...
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards vs. Heat preview: Washington looks to avenge Thursday night’s loss

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C. Wizards: Davis Bertans (Knee, Out); Rui Hachimura (Non-injury related, Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out) Heat: Markieff Morris (Neck, Out); Tyler Herro (Wrist, Out); Victor Oladipo (Quadriceps, Out) Pregame notes. The Washington Wizards return home to the nation’s capital hoping to steal a game back...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Fg#The G League
numberfire.com

Montrezl Harrell starting for Wizards Thursday in place of injured Daniel Gafford

Washington Wizards forward Montrezl Harrell is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Daniel Gafford was originally deemed active, but he's since been ruled out due to his thumb ailment. As such, a spot has opened up in the starting frontcourt. For now, that role will go to Harrell, who will get the nod facing off against Bam Adebayo. Expect Harrell to start as long as Gafford remains sidelined.
NBA
Washington Post

Wizards overcome 16-point deficit, rally to beat Heat

Montrezl Harrell hopped off the exercise bike just off the Capital One Arena court as if he were Batman running toward the bat signal. The Washington Wizards were trailing by double digits, a “Let’s go Heat!” chant had broken out, and the home team had lost the crowd — and its verve.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Wizards' Raul Neto: Drops eight points in 19 minutes

Neto posted eight points (2-5 FG, 4-5 FT) and one steal over 19 minutes during Saturday's 103-100 victory over the Heat. Neto provided a few key buckets off the bench for the Wizards but all in all, it was just a so-so performance. If and when the team is dealing with injuries to the backcourt, Neto is usually the player to step into a larger role. However, on most nights he is merely a deeper-league consideration, at best.
NBA
Yardbarker

Key Points: Jimmy Butler Leads Charge, Heat Defeat Wizards in Miami

The Miami Heat defeated the Washington Wizards 112-97 in Miami. The Heat have now improved to 11-5 on the season. Bam Adebayo returned to the lineup after missing the last two games with a bruised left knee. He scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Adebayo spoke postgame on how good it felt to be back on the court postgame.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy