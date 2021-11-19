Wizards' Cassius Winston: Goes for 13 points Thursday

Dinwiddie totaled 27 points (8-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Monday's loss to the Pelicans. Dinwiddie torched the Pelicans offensively with another 20-point performance. It was his second straight and fifth one overall this season, as Dinwiddie is currently third on the team in scoring behind Bradley Beal and Montrezl Harrell. Moreover, Dinwiddie came up just one assist shy of what would have been his third consecutive double-double, and he has dished out at least six assists in eight different outings.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO