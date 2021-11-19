ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Pacers

By Schuyler Callihan
All Hornets
All Hornets
 7 days ago

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Hornets -1.5

2 Star play on the Hornets covering: The Pacers have been an underwhelming team to this point in the season. When these two squared off in the season-opener, Charlotte's defense struggled early which buried a big hole for them to climb out of. The slow starts are still a problem on occasion for the Hornets but I don't expect that to happen in front of an energetic Friday night crowd. With this line at -1.5, I'll take the Hornets to basically just win the game. This line should be closer to three, in my opinion.

Over/Under: 215.5

1 Star play on the under: Indiana has scored under 100 points in four of the last six games. Meanwhile, Charlotte has played much better defensively over the last three games allowing just 95 points per contest. I expect those two trends to continue, giving us an under.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA
All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Heat

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's season opener against the Miami Heat. The Hornets and Heat are set to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - All...
NBA
All Hornets

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Cavaliers

Charlotte Hornets (5-2) vs Cleveland Cavaliers (3-4) Charlotte looks to complete the two-game homestand with a 2-0 record as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. The Cavaliers will play the fifth and final game of its long road trip that started out west with Denver, both L.A. teams, and Phoenix. In those four games, the Cavs have only averaged 96 points per game. To pull out a win over the high-flying Hornets, they're going to need an efficient night on the offensive end of the floor to keep pace.
NBA
All Hornets

Hornets Top Magic to Get Back in the Win Column

ORLANDO, FL - The Hornets picked up their fourth win of the season on Wednesday night by defeating the Orlando Magic, 120-111. Despite having better depth and offensive play, it wasn't smooth sailing for the Hornets. In fact, they trailed by double digits for much of the opening quarter before closing the first on a 19-9 "run" to tie things up at 31-31.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
All Hornets

Hornets Exercise Team Options on LaMelo Ball, P.J. Washington

October 29, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has exercised its third-year option on guard LaMelo Ball and its fourth-year option on forward PJ Washington. Ball is in his second season with the Hornets and is averaging 22.8...
NBA
All Hornets

Hornets Drop First Game of Five-Game Road Swing

Wednesday night's game between Charlotte and Golden State got off a bit of a sloppy start for both teams. The Warriors had issues turning the ball over but the Hornets couldn't capitalize, failing to hit shots. The Hornets led 26-21 after the first quarter of play which marks the first time this season they've held a lead after one.
NBA
All Hornets

Hornets Squashed by Kings

Friday night's 140-110 loss to the Sacramento Kings marks the third straight loss for the Charlotte Hornet, which has now moved them to 5-5 on the season. As the theme has been early on in the season, the Hornets got off to a very slow start, finding themselves trailing 41-22 at the end of the 1st quarter.
NBA
All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets at Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview

Game 12: Charlotte Hornets (5-6) at Memphis Grizzlies (6-4) It's been a bit of a rough stretch for the Charlotte Hornets of late, losing each of the last five games and the first four of this current five-game road trip. Slow starts and turnovers have cost this team a handful of games but that's what young teams do. The Hornets will have yet another stiff challenge on Wednesday night when they tip-off against another young, exciting team in the Memphis Grizzlies.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers#Game Day#Facebook
All Hornets

Lakers Outlast Hornets in Overtime

The Hornets' west coast swing continues to produce losses as the Hornets have now dropped five straight games following a 126-123 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. The game was fairly even throughout despite a brief moment in the early parts of the fourth quarter when...
NBA
All Hornets

Poor Shooting Down the Stretch Hurts Hornets in Loss to Clippers

The Charlotte Hornets lost their fourth straight game on Sunday by falling to the Los Angeles Clippers by a 120-106 score. After allowing 19 made three-pointers against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, the Hornets allowed 18 against the Clippers. Meanwhile, Charlotte struggled to hit from deep, connecting on just 10 of 33 attempts. If you were to just glance at the stat sheet without watching the game, you would have thought Charlotte won. They took care of the ball (10 true turnovers), were fairly even with the Clippers on the glass (50-44), and outscored L.A. in the paint (54-38). However, the fourth quarter collapse is what led to the loss.
NBA
All Hornets

Hornets Spoil Kemba Walker's Return to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC - It was yet another slow start for the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night as former face of the franchise, Kemba Walker, came into the Spectrum Center and poured in 17 points in the opening quarter of play. Charlotte just couldn't get shots to fall and New York made just about everything. The Knicks jumped out to a quick 13-4 lead which forced head coach James Borrego to use an early timeout to get things settled down.
NBA
All Hornets

Hornets Recall Carey, Assign Bouknight & Jones to G-League

Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has recalled center Vernon Carey Jr. from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. Additionally, the team has assigned rookie guard James Bouknight and center Kai Jones to the Greensboro Swarm. Carey...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
All Hornets

Solid 4th Quarter Defense Helps Hornets Down Warriors

CHARLOTTE, NC - Not only did the Carolina Panthers defeat the 8-1 Arizona Cardinals, but the Charlotte Hornets made the night one to remember for Charlottians by defeating the Golden State Warriors, the best team in the NBA, 106-102. Even Hornets guard LaMelo Ball took notice of the Panthers' big win.
NBA
All Hornets

Hornets Push the Pace to Top Wizards

CHARLOTTE, NC - It was a defensive struggle at first but the Hornets pushed the pace in the second half and came away with their ninth win of the season, defeating the Washington Wizards, 97-87. Daniel Gafford was a major problem for the Charlotte Hornets right out of the shoot. Washington kept pounding the ball inside to him and some of their other bigs, taking advantage of the defensive efficiencies of Mason Plumlee. Gafford recorded eight of the Wizards' first 13 points, guiding them to a 13-9 advantage midway through the first quarter.
NBA
All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards Game Preview

PPG: 108.7 (WSH), 113.3 (CHA) RPG: 47.8 (WSH), 44.8 (CHA) APG: 23.4 (WSH), 25.9 (CHA) FG%: 46.2% (WSH), 44.9% (CHA) 3FG%: 33.5% (WSH), 37.3% (CHA) FT%: 80.4% (WSH), 73.4% (CHA) 2020-21 Team Leaders (Returners only):. Minutes: Bradley Beal 36.0 (WSH), Miles Bridges - 36.6 (CHA) FG%: Montrezl Harrell 64.5% (WSH),...
NBA
All Hornets

Hornets Hang On to Defeat Pacers

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Hornets won their fifth straight on Friday night by defeating the Indiana Pacers 121-118. After not getting to the free-throw line until the six-minute mark of the third quarter on Wednesday night, the Hornets made it a point to attack the basket and draw fouls. Charlotte went 8/12 from the line in the opening quarter including seven makes in the final three minutes. At the other end of the floor, the Pacers opted to fall in love with the deep ball. The only problem? Shots weren't falling, missing nine of ten from three-point range. Charlotte's zone defense really made it difficult for the Pacers to get the ball in the middle and big man Mason Plumlee held Myles Turner to just two points. The Hornets carried a 27-22 lead into the 2nd quarter.
NBA
All Hornets

Hawks Snap Hornets' Five-Game Winning Streak

ATLANTA, GA - The Charlotte Hornets fell 115-105 to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night, snapping their five-game win streak and dropping their record to 10-8 on the year. Charlotte fell in love with the deep ball early and often, but they weren't getting shots to fall. The Hornets went just 10/40 from beyond the arc which is only good for 25%. Miles Bridges and Kelly Oubre Jr. really struggled, going a combined 2/16 from three. However, Bridges' inside game was on point as he finished the night with 35 points on 15/28 shooting from the floor.
NBA
All Hornets

Terry Rozier Heats Up Early, Leads Hornets Past Wizards

The Hornets got off to a rather cold start missing each of their first six shots from the floor. After falling behind 8-0 early, Terry Rozier heated up hitting three consecutive three-pointers to tie things up at 11-11. From that point on, there were four lead changes with the Wizards holding a slim one-point lead at the end of the first quarter.
NBA
All Hornets

Hornets Find a Way to Take Care of Business in Orlando

ORLANDO, FL - It wasn't the prettiest of wins but the Charlotte Hornets got the job done on Wednesday night defeating the Orlando Magic, 106-99. "You just got to find ways to win in this league," Hornets head coach James Borrego said. "The identity of a team is finding different ways to win every night. It was a different script tonight, different guys stepped up tonight. I give that small group a ton of credit. We were down seven, we went small with Miles [Bridges] at five. I think that was Terry [Rozier], Cody [Martin], Jalen [McDaniels], and Miles at the five. We played extremely well, got the lead quickly, and maintained it throughout so we just stuck with it."
NBA
All Hornets

All Hornets

Charlotte, NC
101
Followers
132
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

All Hornets is a FanNation channel covering the Charlotte Hornets

 https://www.si.com/nba/hornets

Comments / 0

Community Policy