Kennebunkport's Christmas Prelude returns in person for 40th year

 6 days ago
KENNEBUNK, Maine — A tradition in Kennebunkport is back in person for its 40th year. Christmas Prelude kicks off Dec. 2, and volunteers are ready to welcome back more people. “Having people coming back into our community...

Alcohol shortage affecting Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Empty shelves at liquor stores might not seem like much the day before Thanksgiving, but Sam Patel, the owner of Back Bay and Hilltop Superette, said it's not only because of the holiday but also an alcohol shortage. According to NBC News, this is due to glass...
Thanksgiving fire engulfs home in Paris

Fire crews responded to an early morning fire in Oxford County on Thanksgiving Day. Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, a NEWS CENTER Maine viewer sent photos of a home on Oxford Street in the Town of Paris engulfed in flames. Oxford County dispatchers confirmed the fire, but could not share any...
For the founder of a renowned Maine school, it’s time for a change

ROCKPORT, Maine — Peter Korn is the rare individual whose career was changed by a cradle. Many years ago, when he was helping to build houses on Nantucket, he set out to make a present for some friends who were expecting their first child, and he decided to construct a cradle. It took just three or four days to do the job, and when it was finished he felt such profound satisfaction that the course of his life was altered forever.
Maine lawmakers ask Baker to halt transmission line project

A bipartisan group of Maine lawmakers is asking Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to terminate a $1 billion hydropower transmission project in Maine that will benefit Massachusetts. The lawmakers said Tuesday that proceeding with the project against the will of Maine residents could “jeopardize New England’s energy future.”. The 145-mile power...
USM hopes to attract students with new Portland dorm

PORTLAND, Maine — Glenn Cummings donned a hard hat and smiled as he stepped into a damp concrete skeleton of a building on a dreary November morning. “Wow,” he exhaled to a gaggle of engineers as they led him, president of the University of Southern Maine, on a tour of what will be a 218,000-square-foot, 588-bed residence hall and student center.
The week ahead: November 22, 2021

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep on your radar this week:. Monday is the deadline for all federal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Biden administration announced the mandate back in July, requiring federal workers to sign forms attesting they’ve been vaccinated by November 22nd, or comply with new rules on mandatory masking, weekly testing and social distancing. One group that will be especially busy this week is TSA workers ahead of the holiday weekend. As of last month, 40% of those workers were still unvaccinated. But despite the numbers, the TSA says it does not anticipate the mandate will impact staffing for any of Maine's federalized airports for Thanksgiving travel.
DEP holds hearings ahead of NECEC lease decision

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has launched a final public hearing before the commissioner decides whether to suspend a permit for a $1 billion electricity transmission project. The DEP held a virtual hearing with involved parties Monday morning, followed by a public hearing that evening. Commissioner...
Freeport bingo players compete for turkey

FREEPORT, Maine — Inside the empty Freeport fire station, the numbers rang out for all to hear. “N 45,” the announcer said. Then, after about 15 seconds, another, “G 57.”. More than 150 eager players scanned their cards, looking for a match. Welcome to Turkey Bingo at the Freeport Fire...
Startup community growing in Waterville, central Maine

WATERVILLE, Maine — It is a good weekend for young entrepreneurs or startup companies to tune in to Thomas College's annual Converge and Create event. In its fifth year, the virtual event will feature established Maine companies, venture capitalists, and state agencies offering advice for aspiring business owners. Mike Duguay...
