Kennebunkport's Christmas Prelude returns in person for 40th year

MAINE, USA — Here are some stories to keep on your radar this week:. Monday is the deadline for all federal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Biden administration announced the mandate back in July, requiring federal workers to sign forms attesting they’ve been vaccinated by November 22nd, or comply with new rules on mandatory masking, weekly testing and social distancing. One group that will be especially busy this week is TSA workers ahead of the holiday weekend. As of last month, 40% of those workers were still unvaccinated. But despite the numbers, the TSA says it does not anticipate the mandate will impact staffing for any of Maine's federalized airports for Thanksgiving travel.

MAINE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO