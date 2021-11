While some would argue that DOGE brings enthusiasm to the crypto community, Brad Garlinghouse doesn’t think it does much good. Brad Garlinghouse – CEO of Ripple – recently stated that Dogecoin might not be good for the crypto market. In the context of using cryptocurrencies as an inflation hedge, he said that the meme coin’s inflationary nature doesn’t fit well into that picture.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO