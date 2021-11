No doubt Kyle Rittenhouse was afraid after joining a protest in Kenosha, WI, in August of 2020. The military uses the term “the fog and friction of war.” A demonstration that has grown into a riot is not different from a firefight. The human response is always confusion in the sudden noise, smoke, surging, and threats shouted at random. For a teenager who has decided to be the fierce protector, the reality of the situation must have been a shock. He saw people who were trying to stop him as a threat to his life. The jury, applying the self-defense law of the state of Wisconsin, agreed.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO