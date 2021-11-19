Måneskin might go from “Beggin’” to fightin’ if they win an AMA this weekend

The Grammys, much like any award show the governing body of which is lily-white, elitist, and exclusionary, often draws the ire of those it’s meant to honor in addition to music fans in general. Regardless, the awards continue to be held year after year, and for all of their shortcomings, there probably isn’t an award show in existence that could please everyone. That said, one nomination for the 2021 Grammy awards slated to take place at the end of January, 2022 will have as close to a universal appeal as you can get: Kirby, or rather an arrangement for the 1996 SNES game Kirby Super Star, has been nominated for the award for “Best Arrangement, Instrumental and A Cappella.”

MUSIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO