ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Måneskin might go from “Beggin’” to fightin’ if they win an AMA this weekend

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year of Måneskin will continue this weekend when the Italian rockers take the stage at the American Music Awards. The set will mark the first-ever U.S. award show performance for the Eurovision winners, and they plan...

wifc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

BTS fans react to their AMA performance and historic award win

BTS made history on Sunday night as they won Artist of the Year at the 2021 American Music Awards, and their loyal fans have flooded social media with support for their favourite K-Pop group. The boyband won all three awards they were nominated for, including Favourite Pop Duo or Group...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
hhsbanner.com

Morgan Wallen Banned From Attending the AMAs

Morgan Wallen, a well-renowned country singer, has been banned from the 2021 American Music Awards despite being a double-nominee. The nominations for the AMAs were revealed the morning of October 28th, excluding the controversial singer from accepting any awards and attending the show, which will take place in Los Angeles. The list revealed that Wallen was nominated into the “Favorite Male Country Artist” and “Favorite Country Album” categories, with an asterisk next to his name.
CELEBRITIES
Alternative Press

Måneskin make history with Best Rock Act win at MTV Europe Music Awards

This year’s MTV Europe Music Awards hosted some of today’s biggest names in music. Among those in attendance was Italian rock band Måneskin, who were nominees in multiple categories. The four-piece took home the award for Best Rock Act. While it was exciting to see the band receiving recognition, the...
MUSIC
Elite Daily

BTS Totally Swept The AMAs And Dedicated All Of Their Epic Wins To ARMYs

Naturally, BTS grabbed all of the attention at the 2021 American Music Awards, and they grabbed a few major awards as well. The hit K-pop boy band not only shut down the stage with show-stopping performances, but also won the three major awards they were nominated for. The seven musicians have always made it clear they do it all for their fans, and these tweets about BTS’ 2021 AMAs sweep show just how much ARMYs love the group back.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amas#American Music Awards#Abc Audio#Ama#Italian#Ajr#Favorite Rock Artist
NME

Måneskin rock the American Music Awards 2021 with ‘Beggin’’

Måneskin made their debut appearance at the American Music Awards 2021 tonight (November 21) with a live performance. The Italian band are nominated for the Favourite Trending Song category for their version of ‘Beggin’’. The Eurovision winners brought that track, which was originally made popular by the American group The...
MUSIC
The Independent

Maneskin fans complain after band perform ‘Beggin’ at AMAs instead of original song

Italian rock band Maneskin took to the stage at the American Music Awards tonight (Sunday 21 November) for a live performance – but not everyone was happy.The Eurovision champions, who are enjoying huge success with singles including “MAMMAMIA” and “I Wanna Be Your Slave”, performed their viral cover version of “Beggin”.The song was originally written by Bob Gaudio and Peggy Farina, and was first popularised by The Four Seasons in 1967. A number of artists have covered the song since, perhaps most memorably Madcon in 2007.On social media, fans accused the AMAs of preventing Maneskin from performing one...
MUSIC
thewoodyshow.com

Maneskin Is 'Beggin' The Crowd For Their First AMA Performance

Måneskin took the 2021 American Music Awards stage by storm for an electric performance of their smash hit "Beggin'." The Italian rockers, who donned matching black suits and bow ties, were also first-time nominees for the awards show after winning Eurovision earlier this year. The performance saw the group rocking out to their song, "beggin" the crowd to sing along.
MUSIC
95.5 FM WIFC

Adele sets yet another chart record, predicts which song from ’30’ her son will “hate” in the future

Just when you thought there were no chart records left for Adele to set, she goes ahead and sets another one. The duet version of her song “Easy on Me” that features country superstar Chris Stapleton has just entered Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart at number 25. This is her first appearance on one of Billboard‘s country charts, and it’s allowed her to set that new record.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
inputmag.com

Kirby might win a Grammy before Tupac

The Grammys, much like any award show the governing body of which is lily-white, elitist, and exclusionary, often draws the ire of those it’s meant to honor in addition to music fans in general. Regardless, the awards continue to be held year after year, and for all of their shortcomings, there probably isn’t an award show in existence that could please everyone. That said, one nomination for the 2021 Grammy awards slated to take place at the end of January, 2022 will have as close to a universal appeal as you can get: Kirby, or rather an arrangement for the 1996 SNES game Kirby Super Star, has been nominated for the award for “Best Arrangement, Instrumental and A Cappella.”
MUSIC
Billboard

Here Are 8 Can’t-Miss Moments From the 2021 AMAs

BTS ended the evening with a performance of "Butter" after a night filled with unforgettable moments. On Sunday (Nov. 21), the 2021 American Music Awards highlighted the best and brightest artists across music. Cardi B kept the crowd entertained as host with her brand of unfiltered banter in between a series of spectacular performances from BTS, Bad Bunny, Tyler, the Creator and more.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

500 Greatest Albums Podcast: How Britney Spears Defied Critics and Reshaped Pop on ‘Blackout’

In the mid-2000s, few people were more famous than Britney Spears. But as she began to stumble in her personal life, the price of the public’s fascination was more than just a few nasty late-night jokes. Paparazzi swarmed Spears’ home and her family, turning the singer into a tabloid punching bag. But when you’re a platinum-selling pop princess, the show goes on even when you desperately need an intermission. In the midst of madness, Spears began recording an album that would become her defining statement, 2007’s Blackout. The latest episode of our Amazon Original podcast Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums revisits...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

#ICYMI: The Full List Of Winners & Best Performances From The 2021 AMAs

Awards show season is in full swing, with the 2021 American Music Awards providing fans with their latest fix of red carpet looks and killer onstage performances from their favorite artists. This year’s installment of the largest fan-voted award show was hosted by none other than Cardi B, making for...
MUSIC
95.5 FM WIFC

Adele’s ’30’ is officially the best-selling album of 2021

The race for this year’s best-selling album is officially over, because it only took Adele‘s 30 three days to outsell the competition. Billboard﻿ reports that, according to MRC Data, the British singer’s fourth studio album sold more than 500,000 copies in the U.S. between its November 19 release and November 21. No other album released this year has come close to matching that.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy