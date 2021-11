Kenny Pickett and Jordan Addison, arguably two of the top players at their perspective positions, put on a show during Pitt's 48-38 win over Virginia at Heinz Field. Pickett and Addison combined for four passing touchdowns to help Pitt (9-2, 5-1 ACC) clinch the ACC Coastal Divison and a spot in the ACC Championship game two weeks from today. Pickett completed 26-of-41 passes for 340 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions in a duel against Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong. For a quarterback that was coming into the game with an injury, Armstrong sure didn't show it. He finished the game with 36-of-49 passes completed for 487 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO