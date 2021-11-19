Serve this delicious apple crumb cake for Thanksgiving dessert

For anyone with a sweet tooth, dessert is often the best part of a Thanksgiving feast — you may even limit your turkey consumption a little bit to ensure you have enough room to sample all of the sweet treats available. Perhaps you prefer the classics that are constantly served up for Thanksgiving, such as pumpkin pie and pecan pie. Or, maybe you like to incorporate your favorite autumnal flavors in more creative ways, whipping up a pumpkin layer cake or pecan brown butter cookies. For chef, television personality, and cookbook author Andrew Zimmern, however, there's one classic dessert that's a must serve if you want a cozy Thanksgiving — bread pudding.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO