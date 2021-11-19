ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Guy Fieri's Heartfelt Birthday Post For His Dad Has Fans Cheering

By Katie Lenhardt
 6 days ago
Guy Fieri proves that behind his booming personality and underneath that spiky hair, there is a big bottle-blonde boy who just loves his dad. In a post shared on Instagram and Twitter, the feisty Food Network host said, "Happy 79th to my dad, Jim. My hero and the man who inspired...

Hello Magazine

David Muir shares emotional post for heartfelt reason

David Muir doesn't post often on social media – but when he does, it certainly makes his fans sit up and pay attention. The former GMA star took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a heartfelt tribute to his ABC News colleague, Stephanie Ramos, on Veterans Day. Stephanie served as a 1st Lieutenant in Iraq in 2008 and is now a United States Army Reserve Major alongside her role as a national correspondent for ABC News.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Will Smith posts adorable throwback photos in honor of son's birthday

Will Smith is celebrating the birthday of his oldest son, Trey, who turned 29 on Thursday. The "Men In Black" star posted a collection of adorable throwback father-son photos on Instagram and sent a heartfelt message to Trey in his caption. Among Smith's photos were several of himself smiling with...
CELEBRITIES
Las Vegas Herald

Kourtney Kardashian shares heartfelt birthday post for beau Travis Barker

Washington [US], November 15 (ANI): Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her fiance Travis Barker's 46th birthday with plenty of PDA. Kourtney shared a heartfelt birthday post for the drummer, calling him 'her favourite everything'. Taking to Instagram, she also shared a carousel of sweet photos of the couple hand-in-hand alongside the special message.
CELEBRITIES
Smoky Mountain News

Guy Fieri's Cherokee Kitchen opens at Harrah's

Flavortown has arrived at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort. Guy Fieri's Cherokee Kitchen + Bar is now open and is serving up signature menu items and beloved favorites from famed chef and restauranter, Guy Fieri. Located on the first floor of The Cherokee tower, the new, 200-seat restaurant serves dinner daily...
CHEROKEE, NC
wnypapers.com

Guy Fieri gives one winner keys to his newest restaurant franchise worth millions on new Food Network series 'Guy's Chance of a Lifetime'

√ discovery+ subscribers can stream premiere a week early on Sunday, Dec. 26. Guy Fieri is expanding his successful restaurant empire and is searching for one talented food entrepreneur to run their own Chicken Guy! franchise on “Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime,” premiering Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 (9 p.m. ET/PT), on Food Network. The show is available a week earlier to discovery+ subscribers (on Sunday, Dec. 26).
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Guy Fieri's Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime will award the winner their own franchise of his Chicken Guy chain

“I’ll tell you right now, this is not your every day, run-of-the-mill competition show,” said Fieri of his new Food Network show, premiering Jan. 2. “No eliminations, no meaningless cook-offs each week. It’s a real deal job interview for a life-changing opportunity. The candidates on Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime have to prove that they are the best all-around talent in the food business and if they can do that, we’re in business — together.”
TV & VIDEOS
