Guy Fieri's Heartfelt Birthday Post For His Dad Has Fans Cheering

Times Square is known for many things, but buzz and excitement often lead the list. Chef, TV personality, and restaurateur Guy Fieri shares those appeals, so it only seemed natural that he brought "Flavortown" to the Big Apple. The towering 500-seat restaurant, Guy's American Kitchen and Bar, opened in 2012 and managed to keep its doors swinging until the end of 2017, per The Washington Post. Much like the other eateries crammed in the vibrantly lit streets of Times Square, novelty is the main attraction. While the restaurant somehow had a steady enough clientele to keep it afloat for years, it flopped in the sense that the public was far from fans. People almost enjoyed trash-talking the restaurant more than they actually disliked their experience there.

RESTAURANTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO