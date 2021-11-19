How to Get a Mortgage if You’re a Freelancer, Contractor, or Self-Employed

With so many open jobs and so many Americans still unemployed, clearly something has gone wrong with hiring. Hiring solutions are falling short of solving the actual problem—getting people into jobs. Older workers, women, and people of color have higher unemployment rates than the national average. It seems that every day there is a new hiring tool or trend on the market. So many solutions exist that help filter résumés, test applicants, screen social media profiles, and more—all forms of rejection.
Comments / 0