ALLEN: It’s starting to look like Christmas at the Allens

This is an opinion column. Dear God, thank you for waking me up again this morning. Thank you for another night of sleep and rest. Thank you for turning the earth again today, so my part of the world could enjoy the warmth and light of the sun. Thank you that so far nothing hurts, but I haven’t moved much yet. Thank you that I am still able to move, even when it does sometimes hurt. Thank you for allowing me to live in a place with indoor plumbing, and bathrooms, and for a glass of clean water by my bedside each night. Thank you for allowing me to have another day of life in this world. I apologize that we have messed up so much of your great creation. Our world, and even our great nation of the United States, has a multitude of problems. Thank you for those you have already helped us through, and I pray you will guide us through those with which we continue to deal. We thank you for our leaders, even though we don’t always agree with their decisions, and we pray that you would guide their thoughts and decisions. Although our nation is terribly divided these days, I thank you that we are still the “United” States. I do pray that you, oh God, would help us to become more united in harmony. Help us to accept the fact that we are not all alike, in many ways, and don’t have to be. Thank you that we are not all alike. Help us to understand that we don’t have to agree with one another on everything, but help to live together peaceably in spite of our differences. Thank you for the peace we do have, and we pray that more people would realize that violence rarely settles problems. Help us to seek your will and ways.

