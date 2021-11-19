ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook

ALLEN: It’s starting to look like Christmas at the Allens

By Email
Sand Mountain Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is an opinion piece. It’s less than a week to Thanksgiving Day, but it’s already starting to look a lot like Christmas around our home in the Painter community. I knew my beautiful bride, Malarie, had been accumulating more Christmas decorations since we moved into my late parents’ home this...

www.sandmountainreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Mountain Reporter

PHOTOS: Christmas comes early in Albertville

The City of Albertville lit its Christmas tree Thursday evening at Rotary Park, officially kicking off the holiday season. Albertville High School’s Vocal Ease performed some classic Christmas carols to open the tree lighting ceremony, which was followed by the city’s annual Thanksgiving/Christmas parade. First responders from Albertville and neighboring cities were honored as this year’s grand marshals. Marching bands from Crossville and Sardis City school joined the parade as well.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
Sand Mountain Reporter

Shannon J. Allen: Celebrating my daughter’s third birthday

This is an opinion column. Sometimes, I tell folks we have two bosses in our home — Malarie and Maggie Jo. Maggie Jo, the baby of the family and our mini-boss, turned 3 on Nov. 23. I’ve been told that Maggie Jo has me wrapped around her little finger, and it’s an accurate statement. She’s a daddy’s girl and I’m trying to enjoy every moment, because when she’s 13, she probably won’t have the same high opinion of me.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Sand Mountain Reporter

Christmas events in north Alabama

Twinkling lights, Christmas trees, Santa...the holiday season is officially on. There are so many fun events all over north Alabama to celebrate Christmas and the holidays, so check out these events and add them to your must-do list this holiday season. Galaxy of Lights. The Galaxy of Lights at the...
ALABAMA STATE
Indy100

Dog looking for a new home hasn’t had a single viewing since arriving at a shelter 142 days ago

A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: Here’s Why Cindy Was Played By a Different Actress in ‘A Very Brady Christmas’

After The Brady Bunch series ended in 1974, fans missed their favorite television family and all of their easily-solved antics. Thankfully, the Brady’s returned in a couple of special reunions in the 80s, though many noticed that a few key cast members were missing. In A Very Brady Christmas, fans weren’t looking at the same Cindy that wore her hair in curls all those years ago. Instead of Susan Olsen on the set, it was Jennifer Runyon. And though she shared the same blonde hair as Olsen, she just wasn’t America’s sweetheart.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Joy-Anna Forsyth Skips Duggar Family Thanksgiving

The Duggar family’s Thanksgiving festivities are underway, but Austin and Joy-Anna Forsyth are missing the gathering this year. On social media, the Duggars have revealed that they are preparing all of the food for their large get-together. But Joy-Anna has already left town for a different Thanksgiving feast. So, what’s going on?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Sand Mountain Reporter

Local churches to offer free, take-home Thanksgiving meals

While a huge turkey feast is a common tradition for some on Thanksgiving Day, others may go without the fancy fixings, partially this year with the increase in prices on consumer goods. That’s why Albertville United Methodist Church is stepping up to provide hundreds of Thanksgiving meals this year to people who would otherwise, for whatever reason, go without.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Christmas#Thanksgiving#Holiday Season#Christian#Santa Clause
Sand Mountain Reporter

Holsonback: Shades of white

This in an opinion column. Over the past few months, I have had to make several tough decisions. I chose a different career path, which resulted in many sleepless nights and time on my knees in prayer. I also bought a “fixer upper” in Sardis and let me tell you…remodeling a house is not for the weak, I can assure you. Who knew there were so many shades of white paint to choose from?
HOME & GARDEN
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Irresistible desserts for the holidays

It’s the holiday season and time for festive celebrations at home and with friends. Fill your dessert table with unique sweets, themed treats, and a whole host of taste tempting cakes, pies, and cookies. One of my favorite seasonal treats is very simple oatmeal cranberry cookie that has the “just the right amount” of white chocolate and brown sugar to sweeten it. Over the holidays, enjoy the small dinner parties as well as the large family buffets--those occasions where everyone brings a favorite dish--but be sure to save room for dessert.
FOOD & DRINKS
Sand Mountain Reporter

Local business remain open Thanksgiving Day

For many, Thanksgiving is a time to spend hours cooking family favorite dishes to share around an elaborately set dining table. Others, however, prefer not to cook and may want to go out. If you fall in the latter category, here is a list of restaurants open in the Marshall...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sand Mountain Reporter

King: My prayer of Thanksgiving

This is an opinion column. Dear God, thank you for waking me up again this morning. Thank you for another night of sleep and rest. Thank you for turning the earth again today, so my part of the world could enjoy the warmth and light of the sun. Thank you that so far nothing hurts, but I haven’t moved much yet. Thank you that I am still able to move, even when it does sometimes hurt. Thank you for allowing me to live in a place with indoor plumbing, and bathrooms, and for a glass of clean water by my bedside each night. Thank you for allowing me to have another day of life in this world. I apologize that we have messed up so much of your great creation. Our world, and even our great nation of the United States, has a multitude of problems. Thank you for those you have already helped us through, and I pray you will guide us through those with which we continue to deal. We thank you for our leaders, even though we don’t always agree with their decisions, and we pray that you would guide their thoughts and decisions. Although our nation is terribly divided these days, I thank you that we are still the “United” States. I do pray that you, oh God, would help us to become more united in harmony. Help us to accept the fact that we are not all alike, in many ways, and don’t have to be. Thank you that we are not all alike. Help us to understand that we don’t have to agree with one another on everything, but help to live together peaceably in spite of our differences. Thank you for the peace we do have, and we pray that more people would realize that violence rarely settles problems. Help us to seek your will and ways.
RELIGION
Sand Mountain Reporter

Holsonback: A turkey in the trunk

This is an opinion piece. The day before Thanksgiving in 1974 was spent like all the others of my childhood… in the kitchen with my mother. I was only eight years old, but loved helping Momma cook as often as possible… especially during the holiday meal preparations. That day, we baked a Kentucky Wonder Cake, two pecan pies and a big pone of cornbread for the pan of dressing she would make the following morning.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Independent Tribune

Friday Five: It's beginning to look like Christmas

The holidays started before Halloween if you go by what the big retailers. Walmart and Target had Christmas stuff out days before the candy sold out. The Hallmark Channel already started the Christmas movies and Lifetime starts their holiday movies today. Guess what is missing in almost all these things...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
995qyk.com

It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas Town

Got a chance to try some of the special new menu items they’re serving at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay for the holidays. Check out some of the sights!. My winner for this year: “Savory Corn Dogs Topped with Bacon Onion Jam and Mustard Aioli”. Sounds way better than just saying “the corn dogs.”
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy