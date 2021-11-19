ESU soccer wins NCAA tournament opener

EMPORIA (KSNT)- Emporia State soccer beat Northwest Missouri State on Friday for the third time, in the opening game of the NCAA central regional.

The Lady Hornets came away with a 2-0 win, scoring once in each half. Their goals came from Aislinn Hughes and Alexis Cole.

The Lady Hornets put up nine shots in the win.

They will now play three-seed Bemidji State in the Central Region semifinal on Sunday. Sunday’s game will be another home match for ESU, kicking off at 2 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.