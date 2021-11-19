ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

ESU soccer wins NCAA tournament opener

By Glenn Kinley
 6 days ago

EMPORIA (KSNT)- Emporia State soccer beat Northwest Missouri State on Friday for the third time, in the opening game of the NCAA central regional.

The Lady Hornets came away with a 2-0 win, scoring once in each half. Their goals came from Aislinn Hughes and Alexis Cole.

The Lady Hornets put up nine shots in the win.

They will now play three-seed Bemidji State in the Central Region semifinal on Sunday. Sunday’s game will be another home match for ESU, kicking off at 2 p.m.

Rule violation sees K-State wide receiver dismissed from team

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State receiver Jaelon Travis was dismissed from the team for violating team rules, according to the university’s athletic department. Head coach Chris Klieman made the announcement Monday. Travis, a redshirt freshman, did not play during the 2020 season. He did get playing time this year against KU. The K-State athletic department […]
