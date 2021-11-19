ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, MN

Through loss and illness, teen boys in Blaine turn to each other for strength

By James Walsh
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the day Aiden Maxey learned of his father's suicide, he turned to his best friend Owen. To play video games. To hang out. To be a friend. And two months later, on the day Owen Johnson learned he had leukemia, it was his turn to lean on Aiden. For strength....

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years

Over two years after David and Louise Turpin were sentenced to life in prison, their children have tried to move on with their lives. Years after Jordan Turpin, 21, made her escape from her family home to call the police on her parents, David, 60, and Louise Turpin, 53, the girl who bravely ran away at 17 to make the call is speaking out in an upcoming ABC 20/20 special with Diane Sawyer. Jordan was one of 13 kids that the couple shared, twelve of whom were being held captive in the family’s home in abusive conditions, including being malnourished and chained to their beds. While the children’s identities have been well-protected, a little bit more has been made known about them through their parents’ trial and the upcoming special. Find out more about the Turpin kids here.
KIDS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

As young kids get vaccines, a 'huge weight' is lifted for families

When the pandemic came for Georgia, Lauren Rymer had to make a snap choice: her mother's safety or what she believed was best for her young child. She locked down her family for the better part of last year, living with her mother, Sharon Mooneyhan, who has multiple sclerosis, and protecting her by keeping her son Jack, 5, out of kindergarten to avoid routine household exposure to COVID.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Blaine, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#The Boys#Baseball#Video Game#Friendship#Little League
The Independent

Nightclub ropes off area around injured teenager – and lets everyone else carry on dancing

When Amelia Bardell slipped and dislocated her ankle on a nightclub dance floor, she hoped staff would help. They did. They roped her off and let everyone else carrying on partying around her.The 18-year-old was left unable to move after popping her joint at Zinc in the Warwickshire town of Rugby.So, while they waited for an ambulance, club managers decided to simply throw a cordon around her and let other revellers continue using the rest of the dance floor. For almost three hours."There was a lot of people crowding around me,” she told the Coventry Telegraph. “I was getting pointed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Video captures moment couple re-united with biological daughter after IVF mix up

A Los Angeles couple is suing their fertility clinic for allegedly switching their embryo with another couples’.After doing a DNA test, Alexander Cardinale, 41, and his wife Daphna, 43, realised they were not biologically related to their baby. After further investigation, it became apparent that another mom had grown and birthed their baby. Each couple had each spent four months raising a child that wasn’t biologically theirs.The Cardinales did a DNA test after they became suspicious that their baby bore no resemblance to them or their other child. They’ve since shared the emotional moment they met their biological daughter, Zoe,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
People

TikTok's Stacey Pentland, Mom of 4, Dies at 37

Stacey Pentland, a mom of four who shared her illness on TikTok, has died of cancer. She was 37. Pentland documented her lymphoma on the popular video sharing app. She died Nov. 18, according to a post on her TikTok account. "It is with great sadness that I have to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
iheart.com

Jimmie Allen's Sick Babies Turned Away At Hospital: 'So Frightening'

Jimmie Allen and wife Alexis Allen are on high alert with both of their daughters. Earlier this week, the wife of the country star, 25, took to Instagram Story to share an unfortunate update on their 5-week-old Zara James and 20-month-old Naomi Bettie. "Turned away by hospital yesterday AM Ambulance at 2AM,” Allen, who happens be an RN, told her following. “Basically if your child isn't blue at the lips they will not have answers for you. That's been my last 24 hours."
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Mr Motivator announces death of his granddaughter, aged 12

Mr Motivator has announced that his 12-year-old granddaughter Hadassah has died after a five-day battle against meningitis. The health and wellbeing coach, real name Derrick Evans, said she died in the early hours of Thursday in Antigua, where she lived with her mother. Their relationship was described as “incredibly close”...
CELEBRITIES
Salisbury Post

Sharon Randall: Dreams we share with each other

It’s not often someone asks for my advice, especially someone half my age. I wanted to help her. But I didn’t dare risk saying anything that might cause her to make a serious mistake. In my experience, asking for directions can either get you where you want to go or send you down a dead end road.
RELATIONSHIPS
ourquadcities.com

QC couple’s first child, born 10 weeks early, weighs 2 pounds, 12 ounces

Jackie Archie and Vincent Richmond weren’t expecting to become first-time parents until one or two weeks before Christmas. Now, they’ll have a seven-week-old infant with them for Thanksgiving. On October 5, the Davenport couple welcomed their first child, Paisleigh Jean Richmond, into the world. The mother, Archie, had to be...
DAVENPORT, IA
CBS LA

After Teaching From Her COVID-19 Hospital Bed, Lancaster Teacher Grateful This Thanksgiving

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Lancaster teacher who spent weeks teaching her elementary school class from her hospital room is thankful to be home celebrating Thanksgiving with her family. Janet Udomratsak was hospitalized last year for pregnancy complications during the height of the pandemic. She was on bedrest alone in her room for weeks unable to see her husband or her family. “It was the hardest thing ever. To not be able to get up. To not be able to do anything. Not being able to see family,” said Udomratsak. Udomratsak, an elementary school teacher, was determined to keep working converting her hospital...
LANCASTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy