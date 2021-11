The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced the state is slated to receive nearly $6 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) after the United States House of Representatives passed the bipartisan bill, which was passed by the U.S. Senate this past August. The IIJA is the largest dedicated highway and bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system. In addition, Louisiana is well positioned to compete for billions more with the Bridge Investment Program and other major projects that will deliver substantial economic benefits to communities across Louisiana, including broadband, resiliency, ports and rail.

